PH regions on spotlight at 33rd Philippine Travel Mart

Rosette Adel - Philstar.com
October 1, 2022 | 2:12pm
PH regions on spotlight at 33rd Philippine Travel Mart
This Sept. 30, 2022 photo shows the Department of Tourism Philippines' booth at the 33rd Philippine Travel Mart.
Philstar.com / Rosette Adel

MANILA, Philippines — After two years of strict travel restrictions, the in-person edition of Philippine Travel Mart finally returned Friday.

Philippine Travel Operators Association is hosting the travel fair in the country, the 33rd edition of the Philippine Travel Mart. It is open to the public until October 2 at the SMX Convention Center Manila, MOA Complex in Pasay City.

The travel bazaar is touted as the biggest as before the COVID-19 pandemic, it generated 53,000 in foot traffic and a total sale of P60 million.

This year, the country’s regions are highlighted as travel mart features their dressed-up booth and pavilions. These booths and pavilions staged at Halls 1 to 4 of SMX Manila represent the attractions, colors and cultures of particular destinations, regions, including resorts and hotels.

The following regions are participating in the travel bazaar:

  • Ilocos Region (Region 1)
  • Cagayan Valley (Region 2)
  • Central Luzon (Region 3)
  • CALABARZON (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon - Region 4-A)
  • MIMAROPA (Mindoro, Marinduque, Rombion, and Palawan - Region 4-B)
  • Bicol Region (Region 5)
  • Western Visayas (Region 6)
  • Central Visayas (Region 7)
  • Eastern Visayas (Region 8)
  • Zamboanga Peninsula (Region 9)
  • Northern Mindanao (Region 10)
  • Davao Region (Region 11)
  • SOCCSKSARGEN (South Cotabato, Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani and General Santos - Region 12)
  • Caraga (Region 13)
  • CAR (Cordillera Administrative Region)
  • Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao (BARMM)
  • National Capital Region

Meanwhile, here is a sneak peek at the pavilions and booths designed by the regions and provinces:

Aside from the regions and provinces, the public can also expect to see 300 respected brands and institutions in the tourism, hospitality as well as travel and tours industries. They are offering affordable accommodation; airfare deals and tour packages.

The public can also explore multiple options for all kinds of travel: Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Event (MICE), entertainment, cruises, cultural and agro/farm/eco-tourism; and health, wellness, and culinary.

Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco previously expressed support for the Philippine Travel Mart. She is eyeing to increase the product portfolio of the country to cater to domestic and international tourists.

"The DOT is working on developing new regional tourism surveys that will highlight nature-based tourism, MICE tourism, food and gastronomy, our heritage and culture, health and wellness, the arts, and more. All these tourism dimensions will get equal promotion, attention, and support as we expand ourselves from the traditional portfolio and go into multi-dimensional tourism,” she previously said.

Meanwhile, PHILTOA is inviting the public to visit the three-day travel fair.

“We've been waiting for a long time and now is the perfect time to travel again, support local businesses, and explore the Philippines and beyond. There are so many reasons to explore the Philippines and our ASEAN neighbors. We hope visitors will find amazing deals at PM, as well as gain more knowledge about our own country," PHILTOA president Fe Abling-Yu said.

The Philippine Travel Mart is co-presented by the DOT and the Tourism Promotions Board and supported by Diamond sponsor Bank of the Philippine Islands; Gold sponsors Philippine AirAsia, Turkish Airlines, PLDT Enterprise, and Guest App; Silver sponsor Cebu Pacific Air, and Bronze sponsor Philippine Airlines
 

Recommended
