LTO to intensify terminal inspections, drug testing to stop drunk and drugged driving on the road

Philstar.com
September 21, 2022 | 3:18pm
LTO to intensify terminal inspections, drug testing to stop drunk and drugged driving on the road
This photo shows a counter at the Land Transportation Office
Philstar.com / Irish Lising, file

MANILA, Philippines — With Christmas season approaching, the Land Transportation Office said it would heighten its nationwide terminal inspection and quick random drug tests on drivers of Public Utility Vehicles to prevent drunk or drugged driving among motorists.

In a statement sent to reporters, the LTO said its Law Enforcement Service-Anti-Drunk and Drugged Driving Enforcement Unit recorded a total of 558 road crash incidents from January to August 2022.

August saw the highest number with 128 incidents, during which a total of 476 drivers tested positive for alcoholic intoxication. The office's data also showed 17 fatalities and 281 injuries were also recorded in that span of time.

“Time and again, we have all seen the disastrous consequences brought about by drunk or drugged driving, more importantly during the Yuletide season, where many families go out to celebrate and be merry. It is time that we change that mindset in order to avert the loss of life and property,” LTO Chief Assistant Secretary Teofilo Guadiz said.

The LTO said the thrust is meant to prevent future incidents by preventing drivers under the influence of alcohol or illegal drugs from driving vehicles by confiscating their driver’s license and requiring them to undergo drug rehabilitation.

After incidents, drivers who test positive for alcoholic intoxication have their licenses placed under alarm and preventive suspension for 90 days pending the issuance of an LTO resolution to determine the administrative sanctions and corresponding penalties to be be imposed.

Under Section 5 of Republic Act 10856 or the Anti-Drunk and Drugged Driving Act of 2013, “it shall be unlawful for any person to drive a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, dangerous drugs and other similar substances.”

Section 7 of the law also provides for the mandatory conduct of alcohol and chemical testing, including drug screening tests and if necessary, a drug confirmatory test, of motor vehicle drivers involved in motor vehicular accidents, especially if the accident caused the loss of human life or physical injuries.

The LTO reminded the public not to drink if they have plans of operating a motor vehicle, saying it "will be dangerous to both the driver and pedestrians, or even to other drivers."

