â€˜Museo ng Pag-asaâ€™ showcasing items from Robredo campaign to open Sept. 20

‘Museo ng Pag-asa’ showcasing items from Robredo campaign to open Sept. 20

Philstar.com
September 17, 2022 | 2:38pm
A glimpse of the Museo ng Pag-asa of Angat Buhay Foundation during a church blessing on August 4, 2022
Leni Robredo / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Memorabilia, artwork and other items from former Vice President Leni Robredo’s presidential campaign have found a home — and it is set to open soon.

Robredo announced Saturday that the “Museo ng Pag-asa” will be opening to the public on Tuesday, September 20.

“This museum houses the memories of our people’s campaign—the hope, love, and creativity that continues to inspire our work. But more than this, it stands as yet another proof of generosity and bayanihan,” Robredo said on Facebook.

She added, “During the course of our people’s campaign, we received many, many gifts and tokens from you—most of which represented your hometowns and cities. We have dedicated an area to showcase these via a rotating exhibit.”

She said that her non-government organization, Angat Buhay, did not have to spend anything for the museum as the Rodriguez family offered their home to house these and their office.

Those who wish to visit the museum must secure a free ticket from ticket2me.net/e/35595.

Guests must present a booking confirmation which will be sent to their email, identification card, vaccination card and filled-out health declaration form which can be accessed at bit.ly/MuseoHealth.

Visitors to the museum must wear face masks at all times and are not allowed to bring food and drinks inside. 

Robredo had been eyeing putting up a museum, which she previously dubbed a “pink museum,” to display all the gifts and artworks she and her team received during the campaign. — Xave Gregorio

