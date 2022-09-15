LIVE: Senate inquiry into kidnapping cases

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate committee on public order and dangerous drugs is conducting an inquiry into the recent kidnapping cases that have alarmed citizens.

The panel’s investigation stemmed from two resolutions, including one by Sen. Grace Poe who described the recent abduction cases reported in the news and on social media as “another kidnapping wave.”

It is unclear how rampant kidnapping has become recently as different groups and agencies have provided different and conflicting figures.

Asked during the House of Representatives’ deliberations on the proposed 2023 budget of the interior department on September 1, Philippine National Police chief Rodolfo Azurin Jr. said there have only been three abduction cases since July.

For one, the Philippine Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry Inc. claimed last Sept. 6 that in the last 10 days, there were 56 kidnapping incidents in the country, a figure which was contested by PNP Deputy Chief for Administration Jose Chiquito Malayo.

Malayo said there were only four reported abduction incidents this year, of which only one is related to Philippine offshore gaming operators. This is a low figure compared to the 27 abductions the PNP’s Anti-Kidnapping Group logged from January to September.

Watch the Senate hearing on kidnapping cases LIVE, at 10 a.m on Thursday, Sept.15, 2022.