^

Headlines

LIVE: Senate inquiry into kidnapping cases

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
September 15, 2022 | 9:51am

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate committee on public order and dangerous drugs is conducting an inquiry into the recent kidnapping cases that have alarmed citizens.

The panel’s investigation stemmed from two resolutions, including one by Sen. Grace Poe who described the recent abduction cases reported in the news and on social media as “another kidnapping wave.”

It is unclear how rampant kidnapping has become recently as different groups and agencies have provided different and conflicting figures.

Asked during the House of Representatives’ deliberations on the proposed 2023 budget of the interior department on September 1, Philippine National Police chief Rodolfo Azurin Jr. said there have only been three abduction cases since July.

For one, the Philippine Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry Inc. claimed last Sept. 6 that in the last 10 days, there were 56 kidnapping incidents in the country, a figure which was contested by PNP Deputy Chief for Administration Jose Chiquito Malayo.

Malayo said there were only four reported abduction incidents this year, of which only one is related to Philippine offshore gaming operators. This is a low figure compared to the 27 abductions the PNP’s Anti-Kidnapping Group logged from January to September.

Watch the Senate hearing on kidnapping cases LIVE, at 10 a.m on Thursday, Sept.15, 2022.

KIDNAPPING CASE

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Marcos: Rice at P20 per kilo possible but not right away

Marcos: Rice at P20 per kilo possible but not right away

By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
"And that’s why I am hoping that at the end of all that we are doing — and when I said the end, I'm not talking...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos: My father was not a dictator

President Marcos: My father was not a dictator

By Helen Flores | 11 hours ago
President Marcos is not bothered being called the “son of the dictator” even as he defended his late father and...
Headlines
fbtw
France says ready to help Philippine Navy with dream of having submarines

France says ready to help Philippine Navy with dream of having submarines

By Kaycee Valmonte | 18 hours ago
Other countries in Southeast Asia — Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam had them as of 2015 — already...
Headlines
fbtw
Tropical cyclone to enter Philippines tonight

Tropical cyclone to enter Philippines tonight

By Romina Cabrera | 11 hours ago
The southwest monsoon is affecting parts of Luzon and the Visayas and this can be further enhanced as tropical cyclone Nanmadol...
Headlines
fbtw
POGOs warned of closure if found involved in kidnappings

POGOs warned of closure if found involved in kidnappings

By Paolo Romero | 11 hours ago
Philippine offshore gaming operators found to be involved in kidnapping and killing Chinese nationals will be shut down, Interior...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
LIVE: Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing on 'pricey' DepEd laptops &mdash; Day 3

LIVE: Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing on 'pricey' DepEd laptops — Day 3

By PhilstarLIVE | 1 hour ago
Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian called the miscommunication a case of the PS-DBM "not only suffering from sloppy work but...
Headlines
fbtw
Severe tropical storm outside PAR may enhance habagat &mdash; PAGASA

Severe tropical storm outside PAR may enhance habagat — PAGASA

2 hours ago
Nanmadol is expected to enter the PAR region Thursday night or Friday morning. It will be called “Josie” once...
Headlines
fbtw
Commission on Appointments confirms Abalos, Remulla

Commission on Appointments confirms Abalos, Remulla

By Paolo Romero | 11 hours ago
Two of President Marcos’ Cabinet appointees Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla and Interior and Local Government...
Headlines
fbtw
Warning out on Chinese rocket debris

Warning out on Chinese rocket debris

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 11 hours ago
The Philippine Space Agency has issued another warning of falling debris from a rocket launched by China last Tuesday.
Headlines
fbtw
187,000 families delisted from 4Ps &ndash; DSWD

187,000 families delisted from 4Ps – DSWD

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 11 hours ago
The Department of Social Welfare and Development has delisted 187,000 families from the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Prog...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with