OFW deployment to Saudi Arabia resumes on November 7

Migrant Workers Secretary Susan “Toots” Ople, who has been in Saudi Arabia since Thursday last week, led the Philippine delegation composed of officials from the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines will resume the deployment of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) to Saudi Arabia on November 7, lifting the deployment ban following talks between the Department of Migrant Workers and Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.



Migrant Workers Secretary Susan “Toots” Ople, who has been in Saudi Arabia since Thursday last week, led the delegation of officials from the DMW and the Department of Foreign Affairs.

“Based on our agreement with Minister [Ahmed Al Rajhi], we will resume deploying Filipino migrant workers to Saudi Arabia beginning November 7,” Ople said in mixed English and Filipino during a media briefing on Tuesday.

Agreements

According to the joint statement of the DMW and the MHRSD, the two countries agreed to:

Create a Technical Working Group with representatives from both parties to monitor the labor reform implementation and to work together when resolving concerns of workers

Create blacklist and whitelist of recruitment agencies and employers in both countries

Revise the Standard Employment Contract of OFWs, which should be updated with the Saudi Labor Reform Initiatives. This means that insurance for unpaid wages should also be included in contract clauses, as well as providing the “timely release” of wages via electronic means, and a pre-termination clause.

Implement a “fully-automated” recruitment process

Sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on combatting trafficking of persons, investigating and prosecuting offenders, and providing support for trafficking victims in the Philippines and in Saudi Arabia

Regularly convene for Joint Committee Meetings “to ensure full compliance” with bilateral agreements and “explore developments of recruitment procedures in both countries”

In the weeks leading up to the reopening of the deployment to the Arab Country, Ople said the DMW will make preparations, including meeting with local recruitment agencies to refresh them of guidelines. Ople also said that they expect the deployment process of the Philippines will be fully-automated by the end of next month.

The department also hopes to coordinate with the Technical Education And Skills Development Authority "so we can deploy only fully-trained workers."

Meanwhile, officials in Saudia Arabia will also study the Philippines’ proposals, one of them being the criteria to be set for creating the blacklist and whitelist of recruitment agencies.

Demand spurred by Vision 2030

Ople said that Saudi Arabia is seeking to hire more workers to aid in its “Vision 2030” project, which is an “economic and social reform blueprint” of the country.

“Their Vision 2030 is actually a long-term massive infrastructure development, they are building cities, they want to attract the best talents, and in fact, they also want to have a Silicon Valley type of area here in Saudi Arabia,” Ople said.

The kingdom’s plans include projects to help the country achieve its goal of becoming “a global investment powerhouse” as well as expand its economic pillars, aside from its oil and gas industry.

“They want to be globally competitive and they want to be recognized as a leader of innovation and even creative industries… so they really need manpower and they are committed to taking good care of workers who will be coming in for that purpose,” Ople said.

Talks to resume in December

Ople said she will return to Saudi Arabia from December 5 to 6 in time for their regular joint committee meetings “to ensure full compliance” with the agreements made.

The two countries will discuss reviewing the minimum wage given to domestic workers and skilled workers. The Philippines’ suggestion of shortening the contract of workers to a year from two years, subject to renewal “with the written consent of both employer and worker,” will also be tackled by year-end.