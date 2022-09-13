DILG urges LGUs to implement indoor and transport face mask rule

A man smokes on the street with his face mask pulled down before getting on a jeepney in Cebu City on June 8, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of the Interior and Local Government backed the signing of the executive order lifting mandatory mask use outdoors as he urged local government units to strictly carry out the provisions of the same order requiring the wearing of face masks in indoor areas and public transportation.

Executive Order No. 3 issued by the Palace on Monday, makes wearing face masks in open spaces and non-crowded outdoor areas with good ventilation voluntary. Face masks, however, are still required in indoor settings, public transportation, and outdoor settings where physical distancing cannot be maintained.

In a statement sent to reporters, Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos said that local chief executives should "take the lead in ensuring compliance from the public to the indoor and public transport face mask rule in their respective areas."

"While the face mask policy has been made optional in the outdoors, the use of face masks in indoor public and private establishments and in public conveyances shall continue to be enforced, especially now that cases are on the uptick," Abalos said.

The DILG chief said he also directed the Philippine National Police to ensure the indoor and public transport face mask rule is observed, adding that despite a more lax facemask mandate, LGUs must continue the implementation of minimum public health standards and ensure that compliance is observed down to the barangays.

"The implementation of the MPHS is still ongoing, that is our reminder to the LGUs. They should coordinate closely in ensuring that the public continues to wear face masks indoors and in public transportation. We are still in the middle of the pandemic and we cannot let our guards down,” he said.

But Abalos also said that high-risk individuals, which include senior citizens, immunocompromised individuals, and those who are not fully vaccinated, are still strongly encouraged to wear masks, and physical distancing will be observed at all times.

"We are appealing to seniors and those with serious illnesses, for your own safety and health, please wear your facemasks at all times. The threat of COVID-19 cannot be discounted by anyone, more so, our vulnerable population," he said.

'Unity'

Abalos called the EO a "clear signal to all LGUs to move in one accord in terms of the implementation of the facemask mandate in their locality" but urged LGUs to ensure the policy "will not be abused and that people are still protected from the virus."

“We hope that issues and questions from LGUs and other sectors on whether or not to continue wearing facemasks outdoors will be laid to rest as the Order makes wearing masks in open spaces optional for all except for senior citizens, immunocompromised individuals, and those who are not fully vaccinated who are strongly encouraged to still do so,” he said.

He went on to say that the EO is "based on the sound recommendation of the IATF to liberalize the mask mandate; the high vaccination rate in the country; and, the lax mask policies in neighboring Asian and other countries which did not trigger an increase in COVID-19 cases."

“This is a well-calculated move from the government studied by experts but at the end of the day, we still need the solidarity of our countrymen and different sectors," he said in mixed Filipino and English.

But the interior chief made no mention of the Department of Health's position that mandatory masking should continue at this point in the pandemic.

The DOH chairs the IATF, a recommendatory body whose resolutions had the force of law in the early years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although the COVID-19 surge in Metro Manila had begun slowing down, increased mobility in the wake of the return to face-to-face classes for students led to the reproduction number and positivity rate slightly increasing over the past week, independent pandemic monitor OCTA Research said.

"The increase in positivity rate indicates that the spike is not due to backlog. [But] it should not be a big concern if mobility will cause an uptick in cases as long as healthcare utilization remains low, and we expect it to remain low," OCTA Research fellow Guido David said in separate tweet advisories.