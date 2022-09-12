Marcos designates Norman Garcera Tansingco as immigration commissioner

In this photo taken June 8, 2020, security personnel enforce the lockdown at the Bureau of Immigration office in Intramuros, Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has designated Norman Garcera Tansingco as a comissioner for the Bureau of Immigration.

"We confirm the appointment of Atty. Norman Garcera Tansingco as Commissioner, Bureau of Immigration, Department of Justice," Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said.

Tansingco has been with the agency for nearly a decade and previously served as the chief of staff of former immigration commissioner Marcelino Libanan and also as a technical assistant of the commissioner.

State-run Radyo Pilipinas said he also worked as Libanan’s chief of staff when the latter served under the House of Representatives from July 1998 to June 2007.

Tansingco is a certified public accountant and was admitted to the Philippine Bar in 1991.

As BI commissioner, Tansingco will lead the agency responsible for enforcing the country's immigration and foreign nationals registration laws.

The bureau has been embroiled in controversy in the past years over the so-called "pastillas" scheme, where officers receive grease money for seamless entry of Chinese nationals into the country.

BI is also one of the three Department of Justice agencies that Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said "needs their help." Remulla then lamented that BI, which he said is the “face of the country” as a frontline organization, has “extortion syndicate, human trafficking syndicate and protection syndicates.”

Tansingco will take on the post from the bureau's officer in charge, Rogelio Gevero, Jr., who was appointed by Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla last month. The Palace previously had to clarify reports that named lawyer Abraham Espejo Jr. as the new BI commissioner. — Kaycee Valmonte