Philippines logs over 15,000 COVID-19 cases from September 5 to 11

Commuters wear face masks as they ride the LRT-1 to their respective destinations in Manila on September 9, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines recorded 15,379 additional COVID-19 cases in the past week, the Department of Health said Monday.

The country’s average daily infections were at 2,197 from September 5 to 11. The figure was 10% lower than cases logged from a week before.

Of the new cases, 12 had severe and critical illness.

There were 727 severe and critical patients in hospitals, which represented 9.6% of the country’s total COVID-19 admissions.

Data from the DOH showed that 23.9% of 2,485 beds in intensive care units across the country were utilized as of Sunday, while 28.2% of 5,925 non-ICU beds were occupied.

The health agency also verified 300 fatalities in the past week. Of those, 21 deaths occurred on August 19 to September 11.

The Philippines has confirmed 3.9 million COVID-19 cases, with over 62,000 deaths, since the pandemic started in 2020.

Masks voluntary outdoors

The DOH reported Monday that more than 72.7 million people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The booster coverage remained low, with only 18.5 million individuals getting additional doses.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed Monday an executive order making face masks voluntary in open spaces and non-crowded outdoor areas with good ventilation.

Individuals who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the elderly, and immunocompromised people are “highly encouraged” to wear masks and observe physical distancing at all times.

The order stated that people should still wear masks in indoor establishments, including public transportation, and in outdoor settings where physical distancing cannot be maintained.

Marcos is also extending the state of calamity in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic for “possibly” until the last quarter of the year for the purpose of preserving benefits which include the release of indemnification packages, emergency procurement, and the special risk allowance for health workers.