^

Headlines

With faulty warrants voided, Nasino, 2 activists seek case dismissal

Philstar.com
September 9, 2022 | 4:21pm
With faulty warrants voided, Nasino, 2 activists seek case dismissal
Heavily guarded Reina Mae Nasino looks at her 3-month-old daughter as she lays her to rest at the Manila North Cemetery on October 16, 2020. Allowed just three hours out of jail, the grieving mother remained handcuffed during the funeral.
KAPATID / release

MANILA, Philippines — Reina Mae Nasino and two other activists have asked a Manila court to junk the illegal possession of firearms and explosives case against them after the Court of Appeals voided the search warrant used against them.

In a three-page filing on Friday, Nasino, Alma Moran and Ram Carlo Bautista argued that they can no longer be prosecuted as the pieces of evidence against them gathered using the voided search warrant are inadmissible.

“With the assailed search warrants already declared null and void, no valid legal process could have warranted the invasion of the searched premises, where the movants were arrested. Hence, any evidence allegedly seized therefrom can no longer be used for any purpose in any proceeding, including the instance cases,” the motion read.

Nasino, Moran and Bautista have been detained since their arrest in Tondo, Manila on Feb. 19, 2019. Nasino was then pregnant with River, whom she delivered in detention and died after they were separated.

In a 36-page decision penned by Associate Justice Emily San Gaspar-Gito, the CA’s 12th Division said that the search warrants against the three are void for failing to meet the standards of a valid search warrant. It also declared all evidence procured due to the warrant as inadmissible.

“There is no more basis to sustain movants’ prosecution before this honorable court and to continue their detention as persons deprived of liberty,” the activists said in their motion.

“It would be the height of injustice for movants to continue being tried with evidence that, in law, has been considered fruits of the poisonous tree.” — Xave Gregorio with reports from Kristine Joy Patag

POLITICAL PRISONERS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines, 4 others to address depleting South China Sea fish stocks

Philippines, 4 others to address depleting South China Sea fish stocks

By Danessa Rivera | 17 hours ago
Five countries, including the Philippines, have launched the first Common Fisheries Resource Analysis to address depleting...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate denies former DBM exec&rsquo;s request to travel

Senate denies former DBM exec’s request to travel

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 17 hours ago
The Senate Blue Ribbon committee yesterday denied the request of former Department of Budget and Management-Procurement Service ...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines named Asia&rsquo;s leading dive, beach site anew

Philippines named Asia’s leading dive, beach site anew

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 17 hours ago
The Philippines was recognized as a leading dive destination and leading beach destination in Asia during the 29th World Travel...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos secures P800 billion investment pledges from Singapore, Indonesia

Marcos secures P800 billion investment pledges from Singapore, Indonesia

By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
More than P800 billion worth of investment pledges seen to create about 22,000 jobs were signed during President Marcos’...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines scraps mandatory bond for Singapore recruiters

Philippines scraps mandatory bond for Singapore recruiters

By Mayen Jaymalin | 17 hours ago
With Singapore intending to hire more Filipino health care workers, the Philippines is lifting the mandatory performance bond...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
DOH monitoring close contacts of PAL passenger with monkeypox

DOH monitoring close contacts of PAL passenger with monkeypox

55 minutes ago
Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire, officer-in-charge of the DOH, said the authorities were able to identify close contacts...
Headlines
fbtw
MIAA sorry TikToker's luggage was ransacked, says theft happened abroad

MIAA sorry TikToker's luggage was ransacked, says theft happened abroad

2 hours ago
"We extend our sincere apologies to Etihad passenger Ady Cotoco for his unpleasant experience upon arrival at NAIA Terminal...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos says world lost &lsquo;true figure of majesty&rsquo; as Queen Elizabeth II dies

Marcos says world lost ‘true figure of majesty’ as Queen Elizabeth II dies

4 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. expressed Friday “profound sadness” on the death of longest reigning British monarch...
Headlines
fbtw
Inday intensifies into severe tropical storm over Philippine Sea

Inday intensifies into severe tropical storm over Philippine Sea

8 hours ago
Tropical cyclone Inday (international name: Muifa) intensified into a severe tropical storm, but it remained less likely...
Headlines
fbtw
Meralco rates up this month &nbsp;

Meralco rates up this month  

By Richmond Mercurio | 17 hours ago
Rates of Manila Electric Co. are up this month due to higher generation charge, putting an end to two consecutive months of...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with