EU program helps power 30,500 households in Mindanao

MANILA, Philippines — The European Union formally turned over 30,500 installed units of solar home systems (SHS) to the beneficiaries of five electric cooperatives across Bukidnon, Sultan Kudarat, Davao del Sur, Cotabato, and South Cotabato.

The EU invested 18.4 million or around P1.06 billion euros for the project. The fund is under its 66-million-euro or P3.83 billion Access to Sustainable Energy Programme with the country's Department of Energy.

“The European Union is committed to supporting the Philippines’ thrust to promote renewable energy and improve energy access,” EU Delegation to the Philippines Head of Cooperation Christoph Wagner said during the turnover ceremony in Davao City on Monday.

“We are proud to have financed this action that reached vulnerable and isolated communities directly, providing a sustainable solution to a basic need such as access to electricity.”

Each SHS package has a 50-watt peak solar panel and a charge controller with lithium-ion batteries to power at least four LED bulbs. The package also comes with a radio, torchlight, and USB ports to charge gadgets.

EU ????????Head of Cooperation, Mr Christoph Wagner now in Davao for the official turning over of solar home systems to 30,500 rural households. This initiative is part of the EU’s Php.3.83 billion Access to Sustainable Energy Programme (ASEP). pic.twitter.com/dWXgvf39yi — EUinthePhilippines???????????????? (@EUinthePH) September 5, 2022

For this batch, the 30,500 units of SHS were distributed to the franchise areas of the Bukidnon Second Electric Cooperative, Inc., the Sultan Kudarat Electric Cooperative, Inc., the Davao del Sure Electric Cooperative, Inc., South Cotabato II Electric Cooperative, Inc., and the Cotabato Electric Cooperative, Inc.

The EU earlier installed 10,000 SHS during the implementation phase, which was co-funded by the World Bank’s Global Partnership on Output-based Aid. The EU, the World Bank, and the National Power Cooperation (Napocor) have been working together since 2019 to expand access to electricity to households in remote villages Mindanao.

The solar-powered home systems allow beneficiary households to be member-consumer-owners of the electric cooperatives.