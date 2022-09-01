BBM Guest Program, tourist 'super app', more: DOT's plans, programs for recovery

Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco attends the briefing on the proposed 2023 budget of the agency at the House of Representatives on Aug. 31, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco on Wednesday laid down the new projects and convergence programs that the Department of Tourism plans to carry out under her leadership.

Bisita Be My Guest Program,

Among these are Bisita Be My Guest Program, guest incentive system for overseas Filipino Workers. Frasco said this will be coordinated with relevant national government agencies including the Department of Migrant Workers headed by Secretary Susan “Toots” Ople.

“Through the BBM Guest Program, we will be offering raffle prizes to OFWs that bring guests to the Philippines,” Frasco said during the briefing with the House Committee on Appropriations on the proposed 2023 budget of the agency on Wednesday.

“We will be providing them with a travel passport that they can use to go across key destinations, get stamps, and claim a prize at the airport; this will also give them a privilege card that would provide them with discounts in the accredited establishments across the country,” she added.

BBM Guest Program is expected to be launched this year.

Tourist service rest areas

Aside from the guest incentive system, Frasco said the DOT will ground-break tourist service rest areas across the countries. At least 10 of these will be placed in strategic locations in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao this year.

The tourist services areas will provide accommodation, information, safety and security needs of travelers.

The DOT will also provide persons with disabilities (PWD) facilities in the tourist service rest areas to ease access for everyone. PWD ramps will also be added in national tourism sites.

“It will also have a pasalubong center inside, displaying our local products, highlighting the Filipino artistry,” Frasco added. She earlier said the DOT will heed President Ferdinand Marcos Jr’s vision of promoting the Filipino brand.

The DOT eyes to implement tourist service rest areas through its infrastructure arm, Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA), and with the support of the local government units.

Tourist lifecycle app

Meanwhile, with goals to improve the tourist experience in the country, the tourism chief said the DOT will develop a Tourist Lifecycle App.

This seeks to ensure internet service availability, and build tourism intelligence among travelers.

The app is eyed to have a tourist support feature with relevant data such as spending, and length of stay in a destination. It will include an e-commerce platform that will showcase Filipino products.

“We will create a Tourist Lifecycle App which will serve as a ‘Super App’ that aims to connect tourists to accredited tourism establishments for accommodation, food, shopping, rides to accredited transportation, tour operators, and tour guides,” Frasco said.

Land, sea facilities

To further increase traveler convenience, the DOT said they eye to push for efficient service and reduction of passenger waiting time. They also plan to incorporate the Filipino brands in the country’s existing gateways through design, furniture, and uniform signages that will guide tourists and passengers regarding time and distance to boarding gates.

Frasco cited Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 2, Davao International Airport, and Cebu City Pier 1 as the pilot projects for the gateway enhancement program which it will implement in collaboration with the Department of Transportation (DOTr).

Additionally, the DOT eyes to install Tourist Assistance Call Center and a One-Stop-Shop where tourists can get information and assistance with their travel-related concerns.

Peace and order

In line with easing the tourists’ experience, Frasco said maintaining peace and order in tourist destinations remains to be a priority of the DOT.

The tourism chief said the DOT has coordinated with the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) to continue the presence of tourist police under the TOPCOP program.

“The DOT has likewise begun its coordination with the DILG for the continued training of these TOPCOPs, and to request from the DILG that the tour of duty of the members of the Philippine National Police shall be lengthened, so that the training will not be wasted as well, and they can have a longer time staying in the key destinations,” Frasco said.

Health

On the other hand, with the still prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, the DOT affirmed its commitment to ensuring the health of tourists through the conduct of due diligence of medical facilities in tourism destinations.

“I personally directed to conduct a due diligence among all key destinations all over the country to identify what are the available health facilities that be improved and/or need to be put up in order to ensure that should our tourists come upon any accident, or any untoward incident, that they would obtain necessary health assistance,” the tourism secretary said.

Tourism-related employment

To address the country’s shortage of tourism workforce and a huge demand for tourism employment among workers displaced by the COVID-19 pandemic, the DOT and the Department of Labor and Employment last Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Agreement to generate employment in the tourism sector and allied industries.

The two agencies are set to launch aunch the “Trabaho, Turismo, Asenso!” Philippine Tourism Job Fair in Manila, Cebu, and Davao from September 22 to 24.

The DOT said there are 1,538 job vacancies for job seekers in the tourism sector.

Of these, 1,273 are full-time job posts while 265 are part-time openings.

Other programs

The tourism chief likewise said the agency will work on mechanisms to improve tourism standards, product accreditation, and review of product audits that will be at par with international tourism standards and modern needs.

Moreover, the tourism agency is working on developing new regional tourism circuits and cultural and heritage hubs to highlight the wide-range tourism portfolio of the country including heritage and culture, food, nature, film, arts, farm and agriculture as well as health and wellness.

“Our country is rich in history, tradition, and culture and it is high time we pour more of our attention in capitalizing on these strengths of our identity. We will expand ourselves from the traditional portfolio and explore multidimensional tourism,” she said.

Budget proposal

To attain the DOT’s plans and programs, Frasco presented a P3.573 billion budget for the fiscal year 2023.

This would cover the department’s attached agencies namely, Office of the Secretary, Intramuros Administration, National Parks Development Committee, and the Philippine Commission on Sports Scuba Diving—which is currently transitioning as an attached agency of the DOT.

Additional budget

Lawmakers, however, called to increase the proposed budget of the DOT citing its contribution to the Philippine economy.

Rep. Wilter Palma (1st District, Zamboanga Sibugay) said his colleagues feel that the proposal is “so small compared to the income that is being gained out of the tourism industry.”

“We cannot send a good soldier to battle with only a knife on hand. I strongly support for a higher budget for the tourism department with all the good intentions to succeed in mind,” said Minority Leader Representative Marcelino Libanan (4Ps party-list).

“If the majority would increase the said budget, I would support and welcome the move. As a revenue and job-generating department, adequate budgetary support must be accorded to the Department of Tourism so that the Philippines can compete for tourism arrivals with our ASEAN neighbors and create local livelihood opportunities,” Rep. Edcel Lagman (1st District, Albay) said.

The tourism chief welcomed the proposal to increase the DOT’s budget and expressed optimism. She cited that Marcos earlier identified the industry as one of the priorities of the current administration when it comes to post-pandemic recovery.

“This optimism has reverberated across all sectors of the tourism industry. And, therefore, I come before you today with high hopes as well that with the support of the House of Representatives, the Tourism Department will receive the budget that it needs to fulfill all the visions and programs of the president,” Frasco concluded.