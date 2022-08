Walang Pasok: Class, work suspensions on September 1 due to 'Henry'

Parents and students of Fortune Elementary School in Marikina City brave heavy rains on the second day of in-person classes on Aug. 23, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Several local government units have ordered Thursday the suspension of classes and work due to Super Typhoon Henry (Hinnamnor), which is affecting northern Luzon.

Below is the list of cities, municipalities, and provinces that have canceled classes and work due to inclement weather.