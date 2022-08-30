^

PCG, US Coast Guard to conduct joint search and rescue drill

August 30, 2022 | 5:15pm
PCG, US Coast Guard to conduct joint search and rescue drill
The Philippine Coast Guard welcomed personnel of the United States Coast Guard aboard Washington's US Coast Guard Cutter Midgett (WMSL-757) on August 30, 2022.
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard and the United States Coast Guard will be conducting a joint search and rescue (SAR) exercise this week following the arrival in Manila of of USCG personnel.

The activities for the joint SAR exercise will include communication drills, maneuvering, technical demonstrations, flight operations, small boat operations, medical aid, and resolution exercises. It will take place after both parties take part in a Brigada Eskwela 2022 program. 

PCG Rear Adm. Charlie Rances said the joint exercise will be a learning opportunity for the country’s coast guard. 

"Due to climate change and our archipelagic nature, our country is prone to maritime accidents. Thus, we are [striving] to minimize the loss of lives at sea and prevent sea mishaps," Rances said.

The activity will also help both coast guards evaluate their maritime safety drills and capability, encouraging both agencies to exchange ideas and interoperability at sea.

The US Coast Guard Cutter Midgett (WMSL-757) already arrived in the waters off of Manila Bay on Tuesday.

On the Philippines' end, the 83-meter offshore patrol vessel, the BRP Gabriela Silang (OPV-8301), BRP Malabrigo (MRRV-4402), BRP Boracay (FPB-2401), and a Coast Guard Aviation Force helicopter will join the SAR exercise. 

US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Loss Carlson hopes that the two countries will see better cooperation on maritime safety and law enforcement.

"As allies, strengthening our ability to work together in critical areas, such as search and rescue and maritime law enforcement, contributes to advancing our shared goals of a more connected, open, and secure Indo-Pacific," Carlson said.

