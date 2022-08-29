No Filipino reported harmed in Tripoli clashes â€” DFA

No Filipino reported harmed in Tripoli clashes — DFA

Smoke billows as rival Libyan groups exchange fire in the capital Tripoli, on August 27, 2022. The fighting broke out in various districts of Tripoli between groups armed with both heavy and light weapons, as two rival governments yet again vie for power in the oil-rich but impoverished North African country. The exchange wounded civilians and raised fears of all-out conflict in a country facing a grave political crisis.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs said it has not received a report of Filipinos harmed in clashes between the backers of Libya’s rival governments.

Amb. Ma. Teresita Daza, DFA spokesperson, said that the Philippine Embassy in Tripoli is monitoring the situation.

Related Stories Philippine Embassy in Libya places flag on rooftop for protection on airstrikes

“The DFA strongly urges our kababayans to take shelter at home or in other safe places while the fighting is ongoing and to contact our Embassy through its hotline numbers for immediate assistance,” Daza told the media Sunday evening.

Clashes in Tripoli went on overnight and into Sunday, Philippine time, leaving 23 people dead and 140 wounded. Six hospitals were also hit by the fighting and ambulances were unable to reaach affected areas.

The two rival administrations seeking to control the North African country and its vast oil resources were pointing fingers at each other for the damage left by the clashes.

The Philippine Embassy in Tripoli has released advisories telling Filipinos in Tripoli and nearby districts to avoid the areas where the clashes are ongoing.

There are 2,164 Filipinos based in Libya, according to the DFA. Most of them are nurses and other healthcare workers, while there are also Filipino university instructors and professionals working in the oil and gas industry. — with reports from Agence France-Presse