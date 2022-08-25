^

Headlines

Palace confident National ID printing, distribution on track

Alexis Romero - Philstar.com
August 25, 2022 | 5:40pm
Palace confident National ID printing, distribution on track
A private sector employee applies for a national ID at Starmall EDSA-Shaw recently.
STAR / File

TACURONG CITY, Philippines — The government is optimistic that it can achieve its goal of printing 30.1 million national ID cards and generating 19.9 million digital IDs this year.

Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) has transferred to the Philippine Postal Corp. some 17.6 million physical national ID cards for delivery to the residences of applicants as of August 23.

Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan has reported to Malacañang that in the last 11 days, the daily average of physical cards produced at the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas' printing facilities is 103,000 per day, higher than PSA’s daily target. PSA is attached to the National Economic and Development Authority, which is headed by Balisacan.

"The Philippine Statistics Authority is confident that it could meet the year-end target of 30.1 million printed national identification cards and the 19.9 million digital ID cards which are printable," a statement issued by the Office of the Press Secretary (OPS) last Wednesday read.

The OPS statement quoted Balisacan as saying that PSA is making "considerable progress" to hit the end-year target of 30.1 million physical ID cards, which is 58% of the overall target. He noted that the government aims to issue 50 million IDs by yearend, 30.1 million of which are physical IDs and the rest are digital printable IDs.

The Marcos administration aims to issue 92 million national IDs by the middle of next year.

In 2018, former President Rodrigo Duterte signed the Philippine Identification System Act, which seeks to establish a single national identification system for all citizens and resident aliens of the country.

The proof of identity was meant to simplify public and private transactions, access social services, and promote financial inclusion. The PSA serves as the implementing agency of the Philippine Identification System.

In his first state of the nation address, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. highlighted the importance of the national ID, saying it would allow citizens to seamlessly transact with the government.

The president has also instructed the information and communications technology department to digitize and harmonize government databases and have their data readily shared across departments and agencies.

NATIONAL ID

NATIONAL IDENTIFICATION CARD

PHILIPPINE STATISTICS AUTHOÂ­RITY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Hontiveros not recognizing Cayetano as CA minority leader

Hontiveros not recognizing Cayetano as CA minority leader

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano may have emerged as the victor in the apparently heated race to become the powerful Commission on...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE: Senate blue ribbon committee starts hearings on 'pricey' DepEd laptops
play

LIVE: Senate blue ribbon committee starts hearings on 'pricey' DepEd laptops

By Franco Luna | 9 hours ago
"There have been many calls over the past few weeks to abolish the PS-DBM...I support these calls, but an equally –...
Headlines
fbtw
Former DBM exec Lloyd Christopher Lao requests Senate clearance to travel abroad

Former DBM exec Lloyd Christopher Lao requests Senate clearance to travel abroad

4 hours ago
"Everyone was working from home and going online, so the demand for laptops increased...that's the reason why prices went...
Headlines
fbtw
3 reported dead, 4 injured due to Florita &mdash; NDRRMC

3 reported dead, 4 injured due to Florita — NDRRMC

9 hours ago
In its latest report, NDRRMC confirmed two fatalities—one from Cagayan Valley and one from Cordillera Administrative...
Headlines
fbtw
What the Philippines can learn from China's reaction to Pelosi's Taiwan visit

What the Philippines can learn from China's reaction to Pelosi's Taiwan visit

3 days ago
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
BJMP urged to stop 'oppressive' rules that drive hunger in jails

BJMP urged to stop 'oppressive' rules that drive hunger in jails

1 hour ago
Kapatid issued the statement Thursday after inmates of Iloilo District Jail staged a protest on the roof of a prison building...
Headlines
fbtw
After branding self as independent, Alan Cayetano now says he&rsquo;s part of minority

After branding self as independent, Alan Cayetano now says he’s part of minority

By Xave Gregorio | 2 hours ago
"It’s very, very clear that I’m part of the minority,” Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano said.
Headlines
fbtw
Senators grill budget, education execs over conflicting prices amid probe into 'pricey' laptops

Senators grill budget, education execs over conflicting prices amid probe into 'pricey' laptops

By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
"Everyone was working from home and going online, so the demand for laptops increased...that's the reason why prices went...
Headlines
fbtw
Constitution Framer Monsod: Don't blame Charter for country's ills

Constitution Framer Monsod: Don't blame Charter for country's ills

By Xave Gregorio | 4 hours ago
Speaking during a Senate hearing on Charter change, lawyer Christian Monsod said the problems that the country faces were...
Headlines
fbtw
Bulatlat wants NTC cited in contempt for blocking site despite court order

Bulatlat wants NTC cited in contempt for blocking site despite court order

By Kristine Joy Patag | 7 hours ago
Independent news site Bulatlat.com has asked the Quezon City court to cite in contempt the National Telecommunications Commission...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with