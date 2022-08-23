^

Public school classes, gov't work suspended in Metro Manila, 6 provinces

Philstar.com
August 23, 2022
This satellite image shows Severe Tropical Storm Florita.
https: / / earth.nullschool.net /

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. suspended classes in public schools and government work in Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, Bulacan, Zambales and Bataan until Wednesday as Severe Tropical Storm Florita strengthens the southwest monsoon or habagat.

This stemmed from the recommendation of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council to halt classes in public schools and government work “due to the continuous heavy rainfall brought about by [the] southwest monsoon enhanced” by Florita.

"The same course of action for private schools and offices is left to the discretion of their respective heads," the Office of the Press Secretary said in a statement.

Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur and Dagupan City in Pangasinan suspended work in public offices and classes in private and public schools earlier Tuesday.

Florita — the sixth tropical cyclone in the country’s jurisdiction this year — hit land in the area of Maconacon, Isabela at 10:30 a.m. Weather forecasters said it was last spotted over the town’s coastal waters.

It now has peak winds of 110 kilometers per hour near the center from 95 kph, and gusts of up to 150 kph from 115 kph. Florita is expected to “weaken slightly” due to the frictional effects of Northern Luzon’s rugged terrain. — Xave Gregorio

FLORITAPH
