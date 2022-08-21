House appropriations committee aims to finish budget hearings by mid-September

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr delivers his first State of the Nation address at the House of Representatives in Quezon City on July 25, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — To give the House of Representatives enough time to deliberate on next year’s national budget, the House Committee on Appropriations is hoping to finish its hearings by September 16.

House lawmakers on Monday will receive the proposed 2023 national budget said to total P5.268 trillion, nearly 5% or P244 billion higher than the 2022 P5.024 trillion allocated for this year.

The appropriations committee hearings is scheduled to start on Friday, August 26, where the government’s economic managers will be explaining the macro-economic parameters behind the proposal.

Rep. Stella Quimbo (Marikina), the committee’s senior vice chairperson, said if the committee can finish everything by September 16, this would give House two weeks for plenary deliberations to discuss the “highest ever” proposed National Expenditure Program.

“Rest assured that Congress shall work tirelessly to approve a budget that is responsive to the needs of the people and is able to bring inclusive and sustainable growth,” Quimbo said.

This would be the first outlined government spending plan under Marcos Jr.’s administration, which would be the country’s “economic recovery budget.”

Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman will be handing over related documents to House Speaker Rep. Martin Romualdez (Leyte), Majority Leader Rep. Manuel Jose Dalipe (Zamboanga City), Minority Leader Rep. Marcelino Libanan (4Ps Party-list), House Committee on Appropriations Rep. Zaldy Co (Ako Bicol Party-list) and Quimbo at the Speaker’s Office on Monday morning.

Should the committee finish its plenary deliberations by mid-September, Quimbo said the House would have time to get a third and final reading of the budget before lawmakers go on recess beginning October 1 until November 6.

The constitution provides that all the bills related to the country's budget must originate from the lower house, "but the Senate may propose or concur with amendments."

Malacañang also sends a copy of its proposals to the Senate on the same day that it sends a copy to the House of Representatives so the chambers can scrutinize the proposed spending plan separately.