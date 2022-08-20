^

Headlines

US lawmakers hope Marcos gov't will uphold human rights during visit to Philippines

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
August 20, 2022 | 11:45am
US lawmakers hope Marcos gov't will uphold human rights during visit to Philippines
President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos, Jr. meets with the US Congressional Delegation headed by Senator Edward J. Markey on August 18, 2022.
Bongbong Marcos / Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Lawmakers from the United States were inspired by the courage of Filipinos who faced repression under the Duterte administration, and expressed hope that the new government would set a new tone for the importance of human rights and press freedom, an American senator said.

A US congressional delegation led by Senator Edward Markey met with President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., other government officials, former lawmaker Leila de Lima and journalists this week. 

According to a release from Markey’s office, the delegation raised concerns about the human rights record of the previous government, and expressed hope that Marcos will turn the page by upholding the fundamental human rights during their meeting with the new president.

“I am pleased to lead the first US Congressional delegation to meet with President Marcos Jr. and look forward to the promise of a renewed partnership with the newly elected government,” Markey said.

“I expressed to President Marcos my hope that he will turn the page on the human rights abuses of the previous government.

Markey was banned from visiting the Philippines by President Rodrigo Duterte after calling for De Lima’s release and raising alarm over human rights violations under his watch.

Visiting De Lima

Markey also said the members of the delegation were “inspired by the courage and resilience of Senator De Lima, the press, and every day Filipinos in the face of persecution and repression under the previous government.”

US lawmakers were allowed to visit De Lima at her detention facility in Camp Crame in Quezon City on Friday. The visit, which lasted for more than an hour, came a day after they were barred by police for lacking a court order.

Markey renewed his call to drop all charges against De Lima and release her from detention. De Lima has been in jail since Feb. 24, 2017 on drug charges.

De Lima has two pending cases. She had been acquitted in one case.

Markey also stressed that a “free and independent press is the bedrock of any democracy.” The delegation met with journalists from Rappler.

Climate change, security issues

According to Markey’s office, the delegation discussed cooperation on renewable energy, ways to address climate change, US support for human rights, press freedom, and LGBTQIA+ rights and regional security issues, such as the South China Sea during meetings with Marcos, foreign affairs secretary Enrique Manalo, and justice chief Jesus Crispin Remulla.

Markey also met with Filipino lawmakers, with House Speaker Martin Romualdez assuring the American legislators that the lower chamber “will remain committed in enacting laws that would help deepen cooperation with the United States.”

Senate President Pro-Tempore Loren Legarda said the reception hosted by Romualdez was “an opportune time to discuss pressing issues, such as the pandemic, threats to our planet’s health, the global economy, national security as well as public health.”

Members of the US congressional delegation also include Representatives John Garamendi (Democrat-California), Don Beyer (Democrat-Virginia) and Aumua Amata Radewagen (Republican-American Samoa). 

EDWARD MARKEY

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.

HUMAN RIGHTS

LEILA DE LIMA

UNITED STATES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
After initially getting blocked by police, US lawmakers get to meet with De Lima
play

After initially getting blocked by police, US lawmakers get to meet with De Lima

By Xave Gregorio | 20 hours ago
Lawmakers from the United States got to visit Friday former Sen. Leila de Lima in her detention facility in Camp Crame in...
Headlines
fbtw
Abolition of PITC, DBM office sought over questionable procurements

Abolition of PITC, DBM office sought over questionable procurements

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 day ago
Sen. Imee Marcos has renewed the call to abolish the Philippine International Trading Corp. and the Procurement Service of...
Headlines
fbtw
Series of fuel rollbacks expected to end next week

Series of fuel rollbacks expected to end next week

By Richmond Mercurio | 13 hours ago
The series of rollbacks in pump prices seen in the past couple of weeks is expected to come to an end next week.
Headlines
fbtw
Speaker confident Philippines, US ties to remain strong

Speaker confident Philippines, US ties to remain strong

By Shiela Crisostomo | 13 hours ago
Speaker Martin Romualdez has expressed confidence that the Philippines and the United States’ close and friendly ties...
Headlines
fbtw
COVID-19 deaths spiked in last two months

COVID-19 deaths spiked in last two months

By Rhodina Villanueva | 13 hours ago
The Department of Health has agreed with the World Health Organization observation that there was a spike in the number...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Marcos appoints new Sugar Regulatory Administration officials

Marcos appoints new Sugar Regulatory Administration officials

21 minutes ago
Executive Secretary Victor Rodriguez said that David John Thaddeus Alba, general manager of the Asociacion de Agricultores...
Headlines
fbtw
Registered births, marriages, deaths down from January to April

Registered births, marriages, deaths down from January to April

By Louella Desiderio | 13 hours ago
Registered births, marriages and deaths saw double-digit declines in the first four months of 2022 from a year ago, the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
More Filipinos use messaging apps to reach businesses

More Filipinos use messaging apps to reach businesses

By Janvic Mateo | 13 hours ago
Filipino consumers now reach out to businesses through messaging applications more frequently compared to the pre-pandemic...
Headlines
fbtw
COA flags Comelec over P671 million unliquidated cash advances

COA flags Comelec over P671 million unliquidated cash advances

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 13 hours ago
The Commission on Audit has flagged the Commission on Elections over P671.473 million in unliquidated cash advances of its...
Headlines
fbtw

Ramon Magsaysay Awards selects

13 hours ago
4 winners The Ramon Magsaysay Award Foundation has selected four individuals from across the Asian region for this year’s Ramon Magsaysay Awardees.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with