Binay, Ejercito are 6th and 7th senators to test positive for COVID-19

During yesterday’s session, Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri announced that “due to the rising COVID-19 cases in the last week, where we had three of our colleagues testing positive for COVID-19, the senators decided to tighten our health and safety protocols.”

MANILA, Philippines — Senators JV Ejercito and Nancy Binay are the sixth and seventh senators to test positive for COVID-19 in the recent wave of infections spreading among the Upper Chamber's lawmakers.

Binay in a message to media said she transmitted the pathogen after "more than two years of consciously observing all protocols to avoid the virus."

"I am currently at home under self-isolation, and strictly following recommended protocols, including health and safety procedures," she said.

Ejercito made the announcement on his official Facebook page but said he was still asymptomatic.

"I am okay. I even biked on the way to the RT-PCR test yesterday," Ejercito said in Filipino in a text message to reporters.

On Thursday night, the media relations office of Sen. Joel Villanueva also sent reporters a photo of positive RT-PCR test results.

At the Senate plenary session earlier Wednesday, Senate President Migz Zubiri said that Sen. Grace Poe was also recovering from COVID-19 and would not be present at the session.

The week before, Sens. Imee Marcos, Alan Peter Cayetano, and Cynthia Villar all tested positive for the virus, prompting Zubiri to implement a lockdown in the Senate for three weeks.

“We will receive no guests for three weeks except for resource persons which will be limited to three per agency/organization. The others could participate remotely,” the Senate President said then.

Philstar.com sought comment from Zubiri on whether or not this will prompt further restrictions in the upper chamber. This story will be updated with his response.