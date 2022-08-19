2 Bulacan warehouses suspected of storing hoarded sugar raided

Bureau of Customs, Department of Trade and Industry, at Philippine National Police conducted second inspection of a warehouse in Bulacan that is suspected of storing hoarded sugar.

MANILA, Philippines — Bureau of Customs agents raided two warehouses of a sugar trader in Bulacan over suspicions that these are storing hoarded sugar, Malacañang said Thursday.

Executive Secretary Victor Rodriguez ordered the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service and its Enforcement and Security Service to raid a warehouse owned by Victor Chua along Kaypian Road, Brgy. Kaypian in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan.

During the raid on Wednesday, agents found around 25,000 to 30,000 sacks of different kinds of sugar.

A statement from the Office of the Press Secretary quotes Chua as saying that his sugar stock was bought locally.

The CIIS is doing an inventory of the seized sugar and gave the warehouse owners 15 days to present documents and other evidence to prove that they should not be prosecuted and that the seized sugar should not be forfeited in favor of the government.

Customs agents and the Department of Agriculture also raided Thursday afternoon another warehouse owned by Chua where they discovered 42,733 sacks of sugar which is roughly equivalent to 2,150 metric tons or worth P215 million.

This raid was based on information that Chua has been storing in his warehouse hoarded sugar in the hopes of making huge profits from the high sugar prices.

These are the latest raids of sugar warehouses over alleged hoarding following a similar operation in Pampanga where thousands of sacks of sugar were discovered. — Xave Gregorio