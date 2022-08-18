^

Headlines

Metro Manila’s 5G internet speed 4th worst in AsPac

Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
August 18, 2022 | 12:00am
Metro Manilaâ€™s 5G internet speed 4th worst in AsPac
Stock image of 5G phone.
James Yarema via Unsplash

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila has posted the fourth worst 5G speed among 11 Asia-Pacific cities, ranking behind its regional peers in terms of quality of video and gaming experience.

Mobile analyst Opensignal yesterday said Metro Manila’s 5G speed of 150.7 Mbps ranks as the fourth slowest among 11 cities in Asia and the Pacific.

In the region, Opensignal said Seoul’s 453.1 Mbps leads the pack in terms of 5G speed, ahead of Kuala Lumpur’s 376.6 Mbps and Auckland’s 280.7 Mbps.

By segment, Metro Manila placed fourth lowest in 5G video experience with a score of 71.6. On the other hand, Taipei, Auckland, Singapore and Hong Kong listed the best ratings for 5G video quality of 81.3, 80, 78.6 and 78.6, respectively.

As for 5G games experience, Metro Manila registered the worst score of 66.6 in the roster of 11 Asia-Pacific cities. Seoul once again leaped in front with a rating of 87.2, followed by Singapore with 85.1 and Jakarta with 83.7.

“This means that 5G users in Seoul, Singapore and Jakarta enjoyed the best experience when playing real-time multiplayer mobile games over 5G connections,” Opensignal said.

On the positive side, Opensignal said Metro Manila locked up the second spot on the difference in internet speed between 5G and 4G, with 5G in the Philippine capital seven times faster than 4G.

“Metropolitan Manila is in the second place with a 5G download speed score that was 7.3 times faster than its average 4G upload speeds,” Opensignal said.

On that end, Kuala Lumpur landed as first on the ratio of internet speed disparity between its 5G and 4G, with the former 19 times faster than the latter. Opensignal, however, said that there are few 5G subscribers in Malaysia and 5G speed could deteriorate when adoption goes up.

“While it is still early days for 5G in Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur’s inhabitants saw a huge difference in their average download speeds when they connect to 5G instead of 4G. In fact, the city’s 5G download speed score is an incredible 19 times higher than its 4G download speed score,” the mobile analyst said.

PLDT Inc., the parent of wireless leader Smart Communications Inc., plans to spend P85 billion for its capital expenditures, including the expansion of its 5G network.

On the other hand, Ayala-led Globe Telecom Inc. allocated a capex of P89 billion for the delivery of fiber assets, completion of new cell sites and the improvement of its 5G technology.

5G
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
DOLE plans September job fair for tourism, hospitality sectors

DOLE plans September job fair for tourism, hospitality sectors

5 hours ago
DOLE noted that the country already saw 1.1 million foreign travelers visit the Philippines since it reopened its borders...
Headlines
fbtw
Galvez: Up to 10,000 former communist rebels seen to avail of proposed amnesty

Galvez: Up to 10,000 former communist rebels seen to avail of proposed amnesty

By Alexis Romero | 6 hours ago
Presidential peace adviser Carlito Galvez, Jr. said members of the CPP and NPA are encouraged to talk to the government so...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos says to extend state of public health emergency until year-end

Marcos says to extend state of public health emergency until year-end

10 hours ago
While a public health emergency and a state of national calamity were both declared due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the two...
Headlines
fbtw
Bangsamoro government sees passage of election law this year &mdash; Galvez

Bangsamoro government sees passage of election law this year — Galvez

By Alexis Romero | 7 hours ago
"What we are asking from the (Bangsamoro region) chief minister and the BTA members is for them (laws) to be completed as...
Headlines
fbtw
US donates P3M in equipment to police Maritime Group

US donates P3M in equipment to police Maritime Group

8 hours ago
“We are confident that these items will enhance the PNP-MG’s ability to operate more effectively and safely across...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
DOH: Omicron-specific vax in Philippines next year

DOH: Omicron-specific vax in Philippines next year

By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 hour ago
New Omicron-specific vaccines may become available in the country beginning early next year, the Department of Health said...
Headlines
fbtw
P4 increase in bread prices sought

P4 increase in bread prices sought

By Catherine Talavera | 1 hour ago
The Philippine Baking Industry Group (PhilBaking) is calling for a P4 increase in the price of Pinoy tasty and Pinoy pan...
Headlines
fbtw
House to start probe on no-contact apprehension

House to start probe on no-contact apprehension

By Sheila Crisostomo | 1 hour ago
Investigation into the no-contact apprehension policy is starting to roll at the House of Representatives as the matter has...
Headlines
fbtw
Poe tests positive for COVID-19

Poe tests positive for COVID-19

By Paolo Romero | 1 hour ago
Sen. Grace Poe yesterday tested positive for COVID-19, the fourth senator to be infected since the Senate opened its first...
Headlines
fbtw
6 Philippines hospitals receive global awards

6 Philippines hospitals receive global awards

By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 hour ago
Six government hospitals have been recognized internationally for providing quality medical services, the Department of Health...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with