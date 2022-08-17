^

Global health orgs recognize 6 Philippine hospitals

August 17, 2022 | 2:59pm
Photo from Wikimedia Commons shows the Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center in the City of Manila.
Wikimedia Commons / Toby Roca

MANILA, Philippines — Six hospitals in the Philippines received recognitions from global health organizations for providing quality service and care.

According to the Department of Health, the World Stroke Organization granted the “diamond status” to Quirino Memorial Medical Center in Quezon City and Gov. Celestino Gallares Memorial Medical Center in Tagbilaran City, Bohol. The diamond status is the highest in WSO’s three-tier system.

Northern Mindanao Medical Center in Cagayan de Oro City, Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital in Bacolod City, and Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Center in the City of Manila received the “gold status” from the award giving body.

WSO, the only global body solely focused on stroke, has around 3,000 individual and society members.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Heart Center in Quezon City was awarded the “diamond level” for the third time by Accreditation Canada International for providing quality medical services. The diamond level is the highest conferred recognition.

Accreditation Canada International assesses healthcare facilities based on quality, safety, risk management, and ethics of medical support services.

“Our healthcare institutions do not simply serve our kababayans. They do so with world-class services and top-notch care and dedication,” said DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire.

In his first State of the Nation Address, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. vowed to build specialty hospitals outside the capital region in a bid to bring essential health services closer to Filipinos.

The COVID-19 pandemic exposed and widened cracks in the country’s healthcare system including barriers to accessing healthcare services, and the grim situation of medical workers who are chronically overworked but underpaid. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

 

