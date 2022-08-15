^

DOH's PinasLakas vaccination drive reaches Supreme Court

Philstar.com
August 15, 2022 | 2:44pm
Department of Health Officer-in-Charge Dr. Maria Rosario Singh Vergeire (center) and Manila City Mayor Maria Sheilah “Honey” Lacuna-Pangan (right), who is also a medical doctor, administer COVID-19 booster shots to Deputy Clerk of Court and Judicial Reform Program Administrator Atty. Laura C.H. Del Rosario and Deputy Clerk of Court and Chief Technology Officer Atty. Jed Sherwin G. Uy, respectively, during the ceremonial vaccination following the launch of the PinasLakas Vaccination Campaign in the Judiciary. Looking on are Chief Justice Alexander G. Gesmundo and Justice Amy C. Lazaro Javier.
Supreme Court Public Information Office, release

MANILA, Philippines — Justices of the Supreme Court joined the Department of Health’s PinasLakas campaign as it held its ceremonial vaccination of the members of the Judiciary on Monday.

In a statement, the DOH said “various members of the Judicial Branch received their jabs to strengthen their immunity against the severe and critical effects of COVID-19.”

Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo himself led the event with DOH Officer-in-Charge Maria Rosario Vergeire.

In his message he stressed that they cannot allow the pandemic to incapacitate them permanently. He recalled that aside from the observance of minimum health protocols, they also ramped up vaccination.

In April 20221, they also set up the SC Emergency Care Unit for in-house quarantine facility to house court employees who are infected by the coronavirus. The SC also joined in community pantry projects and distributed food packs, hygiene kits and grocery items to charitable institutions.

“But today, let me just state that, with the help once again of the national and local governments, we have extended our vaccination and booster drives not just to our employees alone, but to their families and household members as well,” Gesmundo said.

The event came just a week after the department also held ceremonial vaccination at the Senate of the Philippines, while the Executive Branch continues to amplify the campaign.

For her part, Vergeire said: “This show of support from the three branches of the Philippine government is a clear manifestation of our whole-of-government approach in fighting the pandemic and ensuring every Filipino is given the needed protection through COVID-19 vaccines.”

Other magistrates of the SC, retired justices of the tribunal and Court of Tax Appeals and Court of Appeals Presiding Justice Remedios Fernando also attended the event.

According to government data, 71.523 million individuals completed their jabs as of August 14 but booster rates remain low will only 17 million being inoculated with the third dose. — Kristine Joy Patag

ALEXANDER GESMUNDO

COVID-19

SUPREME COURT










