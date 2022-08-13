Magnitude-5.8 quake strikes Maguindanao

This map shows the epicenter of the magnitude-5.8 earthquake that hit South Upi, Maguindanao on Aug. 13, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — State seismologists warned of aftershocks after a magnitude-5.8 earthquake struck Maguindanao on Saturday afternoon.

According to Phivolcs, the tectonic tremor hit 11 kilometers northwest of South Upi in Maguindanao at 2:25 p.m. and had a depth of 62 kilometers.

Shaking was reported to be strong at Intensity V in Cotabato City, while Intensity IV (moderately strong) was reported in General Santos City and Intensity II (slightly felt) was reported in Davao City and Kidapawan City.

While aftershocks are expected, Phivolcs said it is not expecting any damage from the earthquake.