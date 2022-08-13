^

Headlines

Magnitude-5.8 quake strikes Maguindanao

Philstar.com
August 13, 2022 | 3:00pm
Magnitude-5.8 quake strikes Maguindanao
This map shows the epicenter of the magnitude-5.8 earthquake that hit South Upi, Maguindanao on Aug. 13, 2022.
Google Maps

MANILA, Philippines — State seismologists warned of aftershocks after a magnitude-5.8 earthquake struck Maguindanao on Saturday afternoon.

According to Phivolcs, the tectonic tremor hit 11 kilometers northwest of South Upi in Maguindanao at 2:25 p.m. and had a depth of 62 kilometers.

Shaking was reported to be strong at Intensity V in Cotabato City, while Intensity IV (moderately strong) was reported in General Santos City and Intensity II (slightly felt) was reported in Davao City and Kidapawan City.

While aftershocks are expected, Phivolcs said it is not expecting any damage from the earthquake.

EARTHQUAKE

PHIVOLCS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
TV5, ABS-CBN partnership an antidote to monopoly &ndash; KBP

TV5, ABS-CBN partnership an antidote to monopoly – KBP

By Robertzon Ramirez | 16 hours ago
The new partnership between ABS-CBN Corp. and TV5 Network Inc. can be an “antidote” to monopoly, contrary to what...
Headlines
fbtw
NTC chief says ABS-CBN must clear &lsquo;violations&rsquo; for deal with TV5

NTC chief says ABS-CBN must clear ‘violations’ for deal with TV5

By Xave Gregorio | 2 days ago
NTC Commissioner Gamaliel Cordoba was referencing those found by a House of Representatives panel in the 18th Congress which...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;You want Tagle to be pope? Shut up, pray&rsquo;

‘You want Tagle to be pope? Shut up, pray’

By Robertzon Ramirez | 16 hours ago
Amid reports of former Manila archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle possibly becoming the next pope, an official of the Catholic...
Headlines
fbtw
DILG urges 'reinforced' COVID-19 measures in LGUs after DOH projects 10k daily cases

DILG urges 'reinforced' COVID-19 measures in LGUs after DOH projects 10k daily cases

By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
The Department of the Interior and Local Government urged local government units Friday to reinforce measures against COVID-19...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos leadership style more systematic, efficient &ndash; Palace

Marcos leadership style more systematic, efficient – Palace

By Helen Flores | 16 hours ago
President Marcos is systematic and does more planning than his predecessor, Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said yesterday,...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Same-sex civil unions in the Philippines: What you need to know

Same-sex civil unions in the Philippines: What you need to know

By Xave Gregorio | 4 hours ago
Here’s what you need to know about moves to legalize same-sex civil unions in the Catholic-majority Philippines.
Headlines
fbtw
LGUs told: Be more vigilant in enforcing health protocols

LGUs told: Be more vigilant in enforcing health protocols

By Romina Cabrera | 16 hours ago
Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos has directed local government units to strengthen the enforcement of health protocols as...
Headlines
fbtw
Over P1 roll back in oil prices next week

Over P1 roll back in oil prices next week

By Richmond Mercurio | 16 hours ago
Another rollback in fuel prices is seen next week, with possible cuts of more than P1 per liter for diesel and less than P1...
Headlines
fbtw
COA flags DICT over undistributed laptops, tablets worth P93 million

COA flags DICT over undistributed laptops, tablets worth P93 million

By Janvic Mateo | 16 hours ago
The Commission on Audit has flagged the Department of Information and Communications Technology for failing to immediately...
Headlines
fbtw
Ople: OFWs in Taiwan, Israel, Macau safe

Ople: OFWs in Taiwan, Israel, Macau safe

By Rhodina Villanueva | 16 hours ago
housands of Filipinos in Taiwan, Israel and Macau continue to work safely, Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople said as she...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with 
no session for state
no session for code
no session for id_token
no session for user