^

Headlines

DFA: Sabah issue needs 'whole of government' approach

Kaycee Valmonte - Philstar.com
August 11, 2022 | 3:37pm
DFA: Sabah issue needs 'whole of government' approach
Amb. Ma. Teresita Daza, DFA spokesperson, gives a briefing to the media on A7gust 8, 2022.
Philstar.com / Kaycee Valmonte

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs on Thursday highlighted that it is not the only government agency that deals with the Sabah issue and that solving the long-running dispute will require effort from other offuces.

Amb. Ma. Teresita Daza, DFA spokesperson, noted that Sen. Robinhood Padilla’s comments over the issue highlighted that it is a sensitive topic and that the heirs of the last sultanate of Sulu are trying to assert a claim "distinct" from the country’s, which involves sovereignty.

"We want to underscore that it’s just not one agency that handles or deals with the issue of Sabah," Daza said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"A whole-of-government is needed to actually study and figure out what needs to be done in the light of this recent development."

Padilla, in a privilege speech on Tuesday, called on the government to assist the heirs in asserting their commercial rights over Sabah.

He also noted that the heirs already won a case filed with the Madrid High Court in May 2020 and that the Malaysian government was recently ordered by a French arbitral court to pay the heirs $14.9 billion in relation to a lease agreement made in 1878.

Aside form the DFA, the Office of the Solicitor General is also studying how the arbitral ruling would affect the Philippines. 

"I’m also aware that the OSG has already mentioned that there is a need to study implications in any of this recent development in terms of our claim and I’m sure that different agencies involved with the issue of Sabah will actively be consulted for their inputs relative to the issue," Daza said.

Senate Minority Leader Sen. Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III said on Tuesday also said the Senate can invite a DFA representative and one of the heirs to discuss the issue and ask the department to lay down the assistance needed with the issue.

He also said that the two countries can also settle the issue with the help of the United Nations.

DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
After Lydia de Vega&rsquo;s death, lawmakers stress need to support athletes even in retirement

After Lydia de Vega’s death, lawmakers stress need to support athletes even in retirement

5 hours ago
In paying tribute to Lydia de Vega following her death due to cancer, some lawmakers said there is a need to support athletes...
Headlines
fbtw
DOJ stands firm on drug charges vs De Lima

DOJ stands firm on drug charges vs De Lima

By Robertzon Ramirez | 16 hours ago
Despite the ombudsman’s decision to dismiss the bribery case against detained former senator Leila de Lima, the Department...
Headlines
fbtw
De Lima says dismissal of bribery raps shows cases vs her based on lies

De Lima says dismissal of bribery raps shows cases vs her based on lies

7 hours ago
In a statement Wednesday, the detained senator thanked the Ombudsman for dismissing the bribery complaints against her and...
Headlines
fbtw
No more 'more fun in the Philippines'? DOT wants new slogan for rebrand

No more 'more fun in the Philippines'? DOT wants new slogan for rebrand

By Rosette Adel | 21 hours ago
The country’s long-time tourism slogan “it’s more fun in the Philippines” will be replaced in the...
Headlines
fbtw
Bongbong Marcos rests case on forfeiture of family&rsquo;s &lsquo;ill-gotten wealth&rsquo;

Bongbong Marcos rests case on forfeiture of family’s ‘ill-gotten wealth’

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 16 hours ago
President Marcos, through his lawyer Manuel Plaza III, has rested his case and opted to just adopt the evidence presented...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Padilla seeks equal rights for same-sex couples in civil union bill

Padilla seeks equal rights for same-sex couples in civil union bill

By Xave Gregorio | 33 minutes ago
Sen. Robinhood Padilla has filed a bill that seeks to give same-sex couples the same rights enjoyed by married straight couples...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos mourns death of 'Asia's fastest woman' Lydia de Vega

Marcos mourns death of 'Asia's fastest woman' Lydia de Vega

By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday condoled with the family and loved ones of sprint legend Lydia de Vega, saying...
Headlines
fbtw
Pimentel seeks Senate probe on &lsquo;pricey, outdated&rsquo; DepEd laptops

Pimentel seeks Senate probe on ‘pricey, outdated’ DepEd laptops

1 hour ago
Senate Minority Leader Aquilino Pimentel III is asking the chamber’s Blue Ribbon panel to investigate the laptops bought...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH: Close contacts of first monkeypox case still in quarantine

DOH: Close contacts of first monkeypox case still in quarantine

2 hours ago
The DOH said the 10 close contacts of the patient—a 31-year-old individual from overseas—remain in quarantine...
Headlines
fbtw
NTC chief says ABS-CBN must clear &lsquo;violations&rsquo; for deal with TV5

NTC chief says ABS-CBN must clear ‘violations’ for deal with TV5

By Xave Gregorio | 4 hours ago
NTC Commissioner Gamaliel Cordoba was referencing those found by a House of Representatives panel in the 18th Congress which...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with 
no session for state
no session for code
no session for id_token
no session for user