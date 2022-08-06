^

PAGASA: Rainy weekend for most parts of Philippines

Philstar.com
August 6, 2022 | 9:29am
PAGASA: Rainy weekend for most parts of Philippines
This file photo taken taken September 2021 shows a biker with an umbrella.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — Expect most parts of the country to be drenched over the weekend as the low pressure area now over the West Philippine Sea and habagat or the southwest monsoon continue to bring rain, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

The LPA, which is enhancing habagat, was last spotted 140 kilometers north northwest of Dagupan City, Pangasinan. Both weather systems are affecting much of the country, prompting flash flood and landslide warnings from PAGASA.

The two weather systems are bringing cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms over Metro Manila, Visayas, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol region, Zamboanga peninsula, Pangasinan, Nueva Vizcaya, and Quirino, PAGASA said.

Meanwhile, the rest of the country can expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms. — Xave Gregorio

