Senator hits Chinese embassy reminder to â€˜abide by One-China principle'

Senator hits Chinese embassy reminder to ‘abide by One-China principle'

Philstar.com
August 5, 2022 | 10:55am
Visiting US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (C) waves to journalists during her arrival at the Parliament in Taipei on August 3, 2022.
AFP / Sam Yeh

MANILA, Philippines — A senator has pushed back against the Chinese Embassy's "reminder" for the Philippines to "strictly abide" by its One China principle, pointing to what she said was China's own instances of flouting international law "when it suits her (Chinese ambassador) interest."

"The Chinese Ambassador should not presume to lecture the Philippines as to how we should pursue our foreign policy objectives," Sen. Risa Hontiveros said in a statement sent to reporters Friday morning. 

"The Philippines is a sovereign state, following an independent foreign policy...in our pursuit of our independent foreign policy, the Philippines has every right, at any time, to review, amend, or modify our foreign policy."

To recall, the Chinese embassy earlier reminded the Philippines to “strictly abide” by the One-China principle ahead of United States Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, which has raised tension between Washington and Beijing.

The One-China principle is the position held by the People's Republic of China that there is only one legal and sovereign state under the name China, with the PRC serving as the sole legitimate government of that China, which supposedly includes Taiwan.

“It is our hope that the Philippine side will strictly abide by the ‘One China’ principle and handle all Taiwan-related issues with prudence to ensure sound and steady development of China-Philippines relations,” Huang said.

Hontiveros pointed out that China also "stubbornly and steadfastly refuses to recognize a decision rendered by an international arbitral court, and ignores and flouts international law in the West Philippine Sea when it suits her interest."

READ: Palace mum on embassy reminder

The senator was referring to the country's Award on the South China Sea Arbitration before the Permanent Court of Arbitration, which invalidates China’s so-called nine-dash-line claims over much of the South China Sea and provides that some of the areas are within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone. 

At a press briefing Thursday, Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said that the Palace would hold off on commenting on the issue for the time being so as to avoid "loose words [that] might affect relationships (that are) very difficult to rebuild."

Like many countries in the world, the Philippines maintains that "One China" policy and officially only has diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China. Only the Manila Economic and Cultural Office represents Taiwan in the Philippines.

"As for the so-called 'special relationship' between the Philippines and China, ano nga ba ang special relationship na ito? Hegemon-Client State? Master-Servant? Bully-Victim? Huwag silang magmando ng kung ano ang dapat gawin ng bansa natin, kung hindi nga nila magawang respetuhin ang ating karagatan, teritoryo, at soberanya," the senator said. 

(What is this special relationship, really? They should not dictate what our country should do, if they cannot respect our ocean, territory, and sovereignty.) 

"It is unfortunate that the good Ambassador felt the need to impose his will on our country, disrespecting our agency and autonomy. Ang Pilipinas ay may sariling pagkakakilanlan at pag-iisip. Huwag sana nilang pangunahan."

(Philippines has its own identity and thinking. They cannot go ahead of that.) — with a report from Kaycee Valmonte 

PH-CHINA RELATIONS

SENATE OF THE PHILIPPINES
