^

Headlines

P700K worth shark fins seized from General Santos trader

John Unson - Philstar.com
August 2, 2022 | 10:24am
P700K worth shark fins seized from General Santos trader
The confiscated dried shark fins are now in the custody of the police.
Philstar.com / John Unson

GENERAL SANTOS CITY, Philippines — The police seized P700,000 worth of dried shark fins found in the house of a clandestine trader in Barangay Calumpang here Sunday.

Brig. Gen. Alexander Tagum, director of the Police Regional Office-12, told reporters Tuesday Arjun Tabudlong Polancos, who was not home, is now subject of a search by the General Santos City Police Office.

Tagum said a raiding team found 100 kilos of dried shark fins in his house in Purok Carmenville in Barangay Calumpang here.

The team that carried out the search operation, premised on tips from people aware of his illegal business, was armed with a warrant from the Regional Trial Court Branch 58 here.

Polancos shall be prosecuted for violation of Republic Act 9147, also known as the Philippine Wildlife Resources and Conservation Act, that outlawed collection and sale of by-products and derivatives from endangered wildlife species.

The General Santos City police force is now trying to extract from members of the Polancos family essential information that would lead to the arrest of the suppliers of the illegal merchandise found in their house.

SHARK
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
US top diplomat Blinken to meet Marcos on alliance

US top diplomat Blinken to meet Marcos on alliance

3 days ago
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel next week to the Philippines to meet new President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.,...
Headlines
fbtw
Period of national mourning declared for Fidel V. Ramos

Period of national mourning declared for Fidel V. Ramos

By Helen Flores | 10 hours ago
President Marcos has declared 10 days of national mourning for former president Fidel Ramos, who died on Sunday reportedly...
Headlines
fbtw
Former Marcos election lawyer George Garcia named Comelec chair

Former Marcos election lawyer George Garcia named Comelec chair

By Kaycee Valmonte | 16 hours ago
A copy of the letter submitted to the congressional Commission on Appointments (CA) by Malacañang provides that George...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos fills chief seats at AFP, PNP, NBI

Marcos fills chief seats at AFP, PNP, NBI

20 hours ago
In a series of statements on Monday, the Office of the Press Secretary said Marcos Jr. chose Lt. Gen. Bartolome Vicente O....
Headlines
fbtw
Vice President Sara Duterte leads DepEd &lsquo;Brigada Eskwela&rsquo; launch in Cavite

Vice President Sara Duterte leads DepEd ‘Brigada Eskwela’ launch in Cavite

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 10 hours ago
Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte yesterday led the kick-off ceremony for this year’s Brigada Eskwela...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Lila Shahani, niece of FVR, pays tribute to 'Uncle Ed'

Lila Shahani, niece of FVR, pays tribute to 'Uncle Ed'

By Kristine Joy Patag | 33 minutes ago
Lila Shahani, the niece of former President Fidel V. Ramos, remembers the late chief executive as an uncle who would...
Headlines
fbtw
On Buwan ng Wika, Marcos urges Filipinos to take part in 'intellectualization' of national language

On Buwan ng Wika, Marcos urges Filipinos to take part in 'intellectualization' of national language

1 hour ago
"Inaasahan ang bawat isa na makilahok sa intelektuwalisasyon ng Filipino, nang sa gayon ay mabago na sa ating kamalayan na...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec, security chiefs named

Comelec, security chiefs named

By Evelyn Macairan | 10 hours ago
Former elections commissioner George Erwin Garcia has been appointed chairman of the Commission on Elections.
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos at Pinas Lakas: Get vaccinated

Marcos at Pinas Lakas: Get vaccinated

By Alexis Romero | 10 hours ago
Despite the rising number of COVID-19 cases, President Marcos yesterday expressed confidence that the government can still...
Headlines
fbtw
Manalo positive for COVID-19, to miss first ASEAN engagement

Manalo positive for COVID-19, to miss first ASEAN engagement

By Pia Lee-Brago | 10 hours ago
Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo will not be participating in the 55th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM)...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with