^

Headlines

Fidel V. Ramos, Philippines' 12th president, 94

Philstar.com
July 31, 2022 | 4:51pm
Fidel V. Ramos, Philippines' 12th president, 94
File photo shows Fidel V. Ramos. He was the 12th president of the Philippines, succeeding Corazon Aquino in 1992.
File photo

MANILA, Philippines (Update 2, 5:56 p.m.) — Former President Fidel V. Ramos has died, according to reports, including from state media.

People's Television Network did not give details but a similar report by radio DZRH mentioned complications from COVID-19. The STAR also reported Ramos' death in a tweet but did not give details.

"It is with great sorrow that we learn of the passing of former President Fidel V. Ramos," Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said in a Palace statement.

"He leaves behind a colorful legacy and a secure place in history for his participation in the great changes of our country, both as military officer and chief executive," the Palace said as it sent condolences to Ramos' family, friends and colleagues.

The former president's family has yet to issue a statement. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes.

Ramos was chairman emeritus of the Lakas-CMD, the party he helped found in 1991 and that has seen a resurgence after the May elections.

Sen. Bong Revilla, co-chairman of the party, said it was Ramos who convinced him to join politics and was his mentor when elected Cavite vice governor in 1995.

"Up to this day, FVR is an inspiration and an example I greatly look up to," he said.

"His legacy is the foundation upon which later administrations have built upon. He transformed the Philippines from being the sick man of Asia to the Tiger of the Region," Revilla also said.

Born in Lingayen, Pangasinan, Ramos turned 94 in March. An online presidential library and a book about key events in his presidency from 1992-1998 were launched to mark his birth anniversary.

The former president was not in attendance at Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s State of the Nation Address earlier this month and was not among the former chief executives whom Marcos mentioned at the beginning of his speech to Congress.

Ramos is the 12th president of the country and succeeded Corazon Aquino, whom he served as military chief and then as defense secretary, in 1992.

He was previously the Armed Forces of the Philippines vice chief of staff and was one of the leaders of the EDSA People Power Revolution in 1986.

Ramos attended the US Military Academy at West Point and graduated in 1950. He was a member of the Philippine Expeditionary Forces to Korea and saw combat during the Korean War with the Army's 20th Battalion Combat Team.

He was also a civil engineer by profession and earned a master’s degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Illinois in 1951.

The former president also earned a master’s degree in National Security Administration from National Defense College of the Philippines in 1969 and a master's in Business Administration from the Ateneo de Manila University in 1980.

The former president released a book titled "Silver Linings: The Continuing Saga of the 1986 EDSA People Power Revolution" in February 2019.

--

 

This is a developing story. 

FIDEL V. RAMOS

OBITUARIES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LGBTQ community confronts &lsquo;excruciating&rsquo; monkeypox &ndash; and its stigma

LGBTQ community confronts ‘excruciating’ monkeypox – and its stigma

18 hours ago
The spread of the monkeypox virus and its prevalence among gay men has raised widespread fear, growing anger and a number...
Headlines
fbtw
Senator seeks to abolish travel tax

Senator seeks to abolish travel tax

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 18 hours ago
Sen. Aquilino Pimentel III is seeking to abolish travel tax, saying it unconstitutionally impairs Filipinos’ right to...
Headlines
fbtw
China accuses US of using disputed waters for own gain

China accuses US of using disputed waters for own gain

By Kaycee Valmonte | 2 days ago
China again slammed the United States for trying to “stir up trouble and drive a wedge” between countries using...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP tightens security in Lamitan

PNP tightens security in Lamitan

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
Police have tightened security in Lamitan City, Basilan, following Friday’s shooting to death of the father of the gunman...
Headlines
fbtw
'Ester' exits PAR, but PAGASA says rains to continue

'Ester' exits PAR, but PAGASA says rains to continue

8 hours ago
State weather bureau PAGASA still expects rains over areas of the Philippines despite tropical depression Ester being already...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Tributes pour in for former president FVR

Tributes pour in for former president FVR

18 minutes ago
The former chief executive has died, according to reports. He apparently succumbed due to COVID-19 complications at 94. ...
Headlines
fbtw
DFA brings home 13 Filipinos from Sri Lanka

DFA brings home 13 Filipinos from Sri Lanka

1 hour ago
They are the first batch of the 114 Filipinos who signed up for government-assisted repatriation service. The department is...
Headlines
fbtw
NDRRMC tallies over 21,000 houses damaged in Abra quake

NDRRMC tallies over 21,000 houses damaged in Abra quake

6 hours ago
The number on Sunday’s situational report nearly doubled the 12,802 damaged houses recorded on Saturday as authorities...
Headlines
fbtw
Pagasa issues flood alert in Luzon, Visayas

Pagasa issues flood alert in Luzon, Visayas

By Romina Cabrera | 18 hours ago
Expect flooding in many parts of Luzon and the Visayas in the coming hours as Tropical Depression Ester intensifies the southwest...
Headlines
fbtw
Speaker vows approval of National Land Use Act by yearend

Speaker vows approval of National Land Use Act by yearend

By Sheila Crisostomo | 18 hours ago
Speaker Martin Romualdez has committed that the National Land Use Act will be approved by the end of the year and he would...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with