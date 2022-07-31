Fidel V. Ramos, Philippines' 12th president, 94

File photo shows Fidel V. Ramos. He was the 12th president of the Philippines, succeeding Corazon Aquino in 1992.

MANILA, Philippines (Update 2, 5:56 p.m.) — Former President Fidel V. Ramos has died, according to reports, including from state media.

People's Television Network did not give details but a similar report by radio DZRH mentioned complications from COVID-19. The STAR also reported Ramos' death in a tweet but did not give details.

"It is with great sorrow that we learn of the passing of former President Fidel V. Ramos," Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said in a Palace statement.

"He leaves behind a colorful legacy and a secure place in history for his participation in the great changes of our country, both as military officer and chief executive," the Palace said as it sent condolences to Ramos' family, friends and colleagues.

The former president's family has yet to issue a statement. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes.

Ramos was chairman emeritus of the Lakas-CMD, the party he helped found in 1991 and that has seen a resurgence after the May elections.

Sen. Bong Revilla, co-chairman of the party, said it was Ramos who convinced him to join politics and was his mentor when elected Cavite vice governor in 1995.

"Up to this day, FVR is an inspiration and an example I greatly look up to," he said.

"His legacy is the foundation upon which later administrations have built upon. He transformed the Philippines from being the sick man of Asia to the Tiger of the Region," Revilla also said.

Born in Lingayen, Pangasinan, Ramos turned 94 in March. An online presidential library and a book about key events in his presidency from 1992-1998 were launched to mark his birth anniversary.

The former president was not in attendance at Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s State of the Nation Address earlier this month and was not among the former chief executives whom Marcos mentioned at the beginning of his speech to Congress.

Ramos is the 12th president of the country and succeeded Corazon Aquino, whom he served as military chief and then as defense secretary, in 1992.

He was previously the Armed Forces of the Philippines vice chief of staff and was one of the leaders of the EDSA People Power Revolution in 1986.

Ramos attended the US Military Academy at West Point and graduated in 1950. He was a member of the Philippine Expeditionary Forces to Korea and saw combat during the Korean War with the Army's 20th Battalion Combat Team.

He was also a civil engineer by profession and earned a master’s degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Illinois in 1951.

The former president also earned a master’s degree in National Security Administration from National Defense College of the Philippines in 1969 and a master's in Business Administration from the Ateneo de Manila University in 1980.

The former president released a book titled "Silver Linings: The Continuing Saga of the 1986 EDSA People Power Revolution" in February 2019.

