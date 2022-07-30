Property developer Jose Acuzar is new housing czar

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. administers the oath-taking ceremony of Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Secretary Jose "Jerry" Acuzar at the Study Room in Malacañan Palace on July 29, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. appointed Filipino businessman Jose “Jerry” Acuzar as the new head of the Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council (HUDCC).

Marcos on Friday administered the oath of Acuzar as the new housing czar at the Study Room in Malacañan Palace.

Born on June 19, 1955, Acuzar hails from Balanga, Bataan.

Acuzar is the owner of privately held real estate company New San Jose Builders. He is the founder and owner of heritage hotel-resort Las Casas Filipinas in Bagac, Bataan.

He is the brother-in-law of Paquito Ochoa Jr., who served as executive secretary during the administration of late President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III.

The DHSUD serves as the primary national government agency that is responsible for the management of housing, human settlement and urban development.