LPA off northern Luzon may develop into tropical depression

MANILA, Philippines — A low pressure area off northern Luzon is expected to become a tropical depression in the next 24 hours, weather forecasters said Friday.

The LPA was seen 880 kilometers east of extreme northern Luzon, PAGASA said in a weather advisory.

It said the development of the weather disturbance into a tropical depression is “highly possible.” It will be called “Ester” once it intensifies into a tropical depression.

The combined effects of the LPA and the southwest monsoon or habagat will bring scattered light to moderate with at times heavy rainshowers and thunderstorms over the following areas:

Calabarzon

Mimaropa

Metro Manila

Bicol region

Samar provinces

Zambales

Bataan

Antique

“Under these conditions, scattered flooding and rain-induced landslides are likely, especially in the areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards as identified in the hazards maps and in areas with significant antecedent rainfall,” PAGASA said.

An average of 20 tropical cyclones enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility annually. — Gaea Katreena Cabico