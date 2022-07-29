^

Father of Ateneo gunman shot in Lamitan

Philstar.com
July 29, 2022 | 8:21am
Suspected gunman Chao Tiao Yumol (L) is escorted by police at Camp Karingal following his arrest after three people were killed in a shooting at Ateneo de Manila University in Quezon City, suburban Manila, on July 24, 2022. Three people were killed July 24 in a rare shooting at a university in the Philippine capital Manila, officials said, in what appears to have been a targeted political assassination.
STR / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — The father of Chao Tiao-Yumol was shot in front of his home in Brgy. Maganda, Lamitan City, Basilan on Friday morning. 

“Our police personnel in Lamitan City is already conducting an investigation regarding the case. So far, it is speculative to assume its direct relation to the shooting incident that happened last Sunday at the Ateneo de Manila University," Police Brig. Gen. Roderick Alba, Philippine National Police public information officer said in a message to reporters. 

Yumol on Sunday afternoon infiltrated the graduation of the Ateneo Law School shot dead former mayor Rosita Furigay of Lamitan City; her aide, Victor Capistrano, and Ateneo security guard Jeneven Bandiala.

He underwent inquest proceedings before the Quezon City prosecutor’s office Monday evening and was charged with three counts of murder and frustrated murder.

Yumol was a staunch critic of the Furigay family and was eventually slapped with cyber libel raps for a series of Facebook posts maligning them. 

Philstar.com has reached out to the Police Regional Office Bangsamoro Autonomous Region for more details on the shooting. This story will be updated with their response. 

— with a report from News5

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

