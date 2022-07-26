DOH launches COVID-19 booster drive

A woman receives a booster shot at the launch of the “PINASLAKAS” vaccination drive on July 26, 2022

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health launched Tuesday a campaign that aims to administer booster shots to 50% of the country’s eligible population within the first 100 days of the Marcos administration.

Authorities are targeting to administer boosters to 23.8 million individuals in the “PINASLAKAS” drive, which was launched at the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange.

The campaign also seeks to immunize 90% of the target senior citizen population.

Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire, officer-in-charge of the DOH, said the new vaccination drive is in line with the bid of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to bring essential health services closer to Filipinos.

COVID-19 jabs will be made available in workplaces, factories, schools, places of worship, plazas, malls, and transport terminals.

“Sa pagtanggap ng booster makapag-hanapbuhay tayong lahat nang mas ligtas, maaaring magsimula or manatiling bukas ang negosyo, mas magiging ligtas ang pagbabalik eskwela ng ating mga anak, manunumbalik ang turismo, makasasamba at maitutuloy na ang gawaing pananampalataya,” Vergeire said.

(By receiving the boosters, we will all be able to work more safely, businesses can start or stay open. It will be safer for our children to go back to school. Tourism will recover, worship activities will continue.)

“Mababawasan ang pangamba sa paggamit ng public transport, at matutugunan ang iba pang usaping pangkalusugan dahil bababa ang mga kaso at mababawasan ang pasan ng healthcare facilities at workers,” she added.

(The fear of using public transport will be minimized, and other health matters will be addressed because cases will decline and the burden on healthcare facilities and workers will be reduced.)

Out of the 71.5 million people who have completed vaccination against COVID-19, only 15.9 million have gotten boosters, latest government data showed.

According to the DOH, COVID-19 cases nationwide may reach around 19,306 cases a day by August 31. But the rise in cases may be controlled at about 6,194 to 8,346 cases per day by end-August if the vaccination rates improve and if people continue following public health protocols. — Gaea Katreena Cabico