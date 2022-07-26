Agricultural groups laud Marcos commitment to modernize farms, support farmers

Farmers in Tabuk, Kalinga take advantage of the good weather, as they transplant rice seedlings on paddies on Thursday (July 21, 2022).

MANILA, Philippines — Agricultural groups yesterday welcomed President Marcos’ commitment to modernize farms and provide support to farmers through subsidized farm inputs.

In his first State of the Nation Address (SONA), Marcos said the government would procure farm inputs to be offered to farmers at affordable costs.

These farm inputs include fertilizers, pesticides, seeds, feeds and fuel, which are critical to the agricultural sector’s productivity.

To date, prices of fertilizers, feeds and fuel have skyrocketed due to the Russia-Ukraine war and the lingering effects of the still ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In a message to reporters, Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura executive director Jayson Cainglet said Marcos “underscored the problem of high food prices because the costs of producing them are increasing, compounded by the unnecessary layers in the value chain.”

“The challenge of our times is to locally produce more, and the SONA emphasized the government’s commitment to subsidize essential farm inputs – fertilizers, pesticides, feeds and fuel,” Cainglet added.

The President also said his administration would prioritize the modernization of the agriculture sector.

“We also commend the marching order of increasing aquafarms, hog and poultry farms as the basis to increase local production,” Cainglet said.

The government will also provide loans for farmers to help them secure an increased volume of quality products and aid in the country’s food security, according to Marcos.

“Condoning loans of small farmers and instituting financial assistance to help farmers are positive developments for the agriculture sector. It is, by and large, a welcome start,” Cainglet said.

Providing loans to the agricultural stakeholders, however, did not sit well with Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas (Pamalakaya).

“It would be loans once again when our fishers and farmers need direct financial assistance and livelihood subsidy to pump-prime their productions,” Pamalakaya spokesman Ronnel Arambulo said.

In a separate text message, Philippine Chamber of Agriculture and Food Inc. (PCAFI) president Danilo Fausto expressed satisfaction over Marcos’ first SONA, but the implementation of these promises will be anticipated by the sector.

“I’m satisfied with the pronouncements of the President regarding agriculture. Although in the interest of time, I’m convinced that all the other aspects not mentioned are on his mind, especially that he is the concurrent secretary of agriculture. The implementation is what we will have to await as we move forward,” Fausto said.

Marcos did not discuss the Rice Tariffication Law (RTL) as part of his legislative agenda, which stakeholders anticipated would be mentioned in his first SONA. – Paolo Romero, Delon Porcalla, Sheila Crisostomo, Marc Jayson Cayabyab, Art Dumlao