^

Headlines

Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez is new House speaker

Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
July 25, 2022 | 1:28pm
Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez is new House speaker
Rep. Martin Romualdez (Leyte), the majority leader, speaks at a joint session of Congress for the canvassing of candidates for president and vice president following the May 9 elections on May 24, 2022.
HREP Media / Released

MANILA, Philippines — An overwhelming majority of 282 members of the House of Representatives on Monday elected Rep. Martin Romualdez (Leyte) as the chamber’s next speaker, a position that he ran for unopposed.

There were four abstentions, and one nay vote. Another 22 members of the House did not vote.

A shoo-in even during the early stages of the speakership battle, Romualdez is expected to easily lead the House and pass laws prioritized by him and his cousin, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., as a supermajority has pledged support for the new administration.

Romualdez was nominated by his nephew, Rep. Ferdinand Alexander Marcos, who echoed his father’s pitch for unity in stressing that the House needs “a leader that embodies inclusivity, possesses unquestionable competency and feels genuinely for the people.”

The younger Marcos recognized Romualdez as a “consensus-builder,” which he credited for his being able to pass the two Bayanihan bills which aided the country through the pandemic.

Ferdinand Alexander said Romualdez’ qualifications are “beyond sufficient to lead us to great heights” and appealed to look beyond the new speaker’s familial ties with the Marcoses.

Reps. Ralph Recto, Isidro Ungab, Roberto Puno, Camille Villar, Kristine Singson-Meehan, Raymond Democrito Mendoza and Aurelio Gonzales seconded the nomination of Romualdez.

House members cited Romualdez's leadership, work ethic and his consensus-buidling as qualities that make him an ideal speaker.

There were no other nominations for speaker of the House.

The lower chamber of Congress has typically been controlled by the sitting administration, as House leaders — who are usually allies of the president — regulate funding for lawmakers’ projects for their constituents.

Romualdez had prior experience in this, having been the majority leader throughout the 18th Congress despite serving under two different speakers — now Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano and then Rep. Lord Allan Velasco (Marinduque).

The two were his opponents for the heated speakership fight at the beginning of the previous Congress, where then President Rodrigo Duterte had to intervene and broker an agreement where Cayetano and Velasco split the term and Romualdez sat as majority leader.

The battle for the speakership this time around was far less dramatic as Romualdez clinched early on the support of the major political parties that compose the House. It also helped that he is president of Lakas-CMD, which is emerging as one of the dominant parties in the chamber.

As speaker, Romualdez said among his priorities are next year’s national budget, a new stimulus package aimed at helping the country recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and postponing the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan polls scheduled in December.

Members who vote for the winning candidate for speaker become part of the majority and can elect their majority leader.

HOUSE LEADERSHIP

MARTIN ROMUALDEZ

SONA 2022

STATE OF THE NATION ADDRESS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Staff, students, guests suffer from trauma after graduation violence &mdash; Ateneo

Staff, students, guests suffer from trauma after graduation violence — Ateneo

18 hours ago
It was supposed to be a "joyous celebration" of achievement, but graduates, faculty and their families were "robbed" of the...
Headlines
fbtw
10 provinces hit &lsquo;very high&rsquo; COVID-19 positivity rate

10 provinces hit ‘very high’ COVID-19 positivity rate

By Pia Lee-Brago | 14 hours ago
Ten provinces registered “very high” COVID-19 positivity rates or more than 20 percent as of July 22 compared...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;2.5 million registrants not yet approved as voters&rsquo;

‘2.5 million registrants not yet approved as voters’

By Mayen Jaymalin | 14 hours ago
Those who registered to vote in the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections over 2.5 million in all are not yet sanctioned...
Headlines
fbtw
Zubiri is new Senate president

Zubiri is new Senate president

By Franco Luna | 3 hours ago
It’s official: Sen. Juan Miguel Zubiri is the next Senate president.
Headlines
fbtw
Sandigan denies Napoles&rsquo; bid to quash &lsquo;pork&rsquo; raps

Sandigan denies Napoles’ bid to quash ‘pork’ raps

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 14 hours ago
The Sandiganbayan has denied the motion of detained businesswoman Janet Lim-Napoles to quash her latest graft and malversation...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Philippines working to get smallpox jabs for monkeypox vaccination

Philippines working to get smallpox jabs for monkeypox vaccination

51 minutes ago
The WHO declared Saturday the monkeypox outbreak a global health emergency, having affected nearly 17,000 people in 74 c...
Headlines
fbtw
Laban ng Masa: Marcos&rsquo; presidency proves democracy can make mistakes

Laban ng Masa: Marcos’ presidency proves democracy can make mistakes

By Kaycee Valmonte | 1 hour ago
The coalition went after Marcos Jr. for failing to participate in some of the public debates during the campaign, which...
Headlines
fbtw
Sectoral groups hope SONA will tackle food security, rising prices

Sectoral groups hope SONA will tackle food security, rising prices

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
Fishers, farmers, rural women, and workers participated in a multi-sectoral protest ahead of Marcos’ first State of...
Headlines
fbtw
Two-member Senate minority bloc as Cayetanos identify as 'independent'

Two-member Senate minority bloc as Cayetanos identify as 'independent'

2 hours ago
"Within the majority there can still be a dissenting opinion, right? They’re all free to stand and under the bounds...
Headlines
fbtw
As Senate opens 19th Congress, lawmakers vow to fight inflation

As Senate opens 19th Congress, lawmakers vow to fight inflation

By Franco Luna | 3 hours ago
In a past statement, Zubiri said that the Senate will prioritize passing a national budget that will include funding for a...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with