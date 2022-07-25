^

Headlines

Villar backs development of digital economy

Paolo Romero - The Philippine Star
July 25, 2022 | 12:00am
Villar backs development of digital economy
Speaking at the 9th Summit of the Philippines Institute of Certified Public Accountants (PICPA) Cebu Chapter, Villar cited a United Nations Conference on Trade and Development report that in many least developed countries, consumers and businesses have not capitalized on pandemic-induced e-commerce opportunities due to persistent barriers.
Boy Santos, file

MANILA, Philippines — The government and the private sector must work together to break down all the barriers and challenges to developing the country’s digital economy, Sen. Cynthia Villar said over the weekend.

Speaking at the 9th Summit of the Philippines Institute of Certified Public Accountants (PICPA) Cebu Chapter, Villar cited a United Nations Conference on Trade and Development report that in many least developed countries, consumers and businesses have not capitalized on pandemic-induced e-commerce opportunities due to persistent barriers.

“These include costly internet or broadband services, overreliance on cash, lack of consumers’ trust, poor digital skills among the population and governments’ limited attention to e-commerce,” said Villar during the summit at Radisson Blu Hotel in Cebu City on Saturday.

“These are the barriers that need to be broken,” she said, noting that the summit’s theme, “Break Barriers through Innovation,” was timely and relevant since the country is recovering from the pandemic and exerting effort to rebuild the economy.

She cited PICPA’s current direction of thriving amidst the challenges faced by the accounting profession. These include the intensified use of smart technologies, the increasing regulations, and continual globalization tending to disrupt the typical way of doing work.

PICPA, she said, acknowledges that the way to adapt to these hurdles is by learning to innovate to rebuild capacities and work efficiency.

“I believe that you are on the right track. You see, as the country recovers from the pandemic, innovation has never been more urgent. The opportunities for it and the benefits to be derived from it, have never been greater,” Villar said.

ECONOMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Staff, students, guests suffer from trauma after graduation violence &mdash; Ateneo

Staff, students, guests suffer from trauma after graduation violence — Ateneo

5 hours ago
It was supposed to be a "joyous celebration" of achievement, but graduates, faculty and their families were "robbed" of the...
Headlines
fbtw
Kadamay calls for living wage, protection for informal workers ahead of SONA

Kadamay calls for living wage, protection for informal workers ahead of SONA

10 hours ago
In a strongly-worded statement on Saturday, the group laid out a six-point agenda, which they had hoped the government would...
Headlines
fbtw
Pinoys in New York learning self-defense amid anti-Asian attacks

Pinoys in New York learning self-defense amid anti-Asian attacks

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 day ago
Following a series of attacks, Asians, especially Filipinos, have been learning self-defense and de-escalation and undergoing...
Headlines
fbtw
CHR urges openness, maximum tolerance at SONA rallies

CHR urges openness, maximum tolerance at SONA rallies

By Kaycee Valmonte | 10 hours ago
The government will be deploying over 20,000 state security forces and force multipliers will be on duty to "secure" the president’s...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH says ready with response protocol for monkeypox

DOH says ready with response protocol for monkeypox

By Kaycee Valmonte | 15 hours ago
The agency claims it has been preparing for the virus ever since it saw the rise in monkeypox cases in other countries last...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Inclusive agriculture system key to Philippine&rsquo;s growth &ndash; Concepcion

Inclusive agriculture system key to Philippine’s growth – Concepcion

By Catherine Talavera | 1 hour ago
Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion has stressed the need for a more inclusive agriculture system, where the private sector...
Headlines
fbtw
Villar backs development of digital economy

Villar backs development of digital economy

By Paolo Romero | 1 hour ago
The government and the private sector must work together to break down all the barriers and challenges to developing the country’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Senators eager to hear how Marcos addresses inflation, pandemic

Senators eager to hear how Marcos addresses inflation, pandemic

By Paolo Romero | 1 hour ago
The Senate will do its utmost best to support President Marcos’ legislative agenda and fund his initiatives, which he...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos calls for swift probe into Ateneo shooting

Marcos calls for swift probe into Ateneo shooting

By Helen Flores | 1 hour ago
President Marcos yesterday called for a swift investigation into a shooting incident in Quezon City that left three persons...
Headlines
fbtw
Bakeries shrink 'poor man's bread' pandesal as inflation bites

Bakeries shrink 'poor man's bread' pandesal as inflation bites

By Mikhail Flores | 12 hours ago
"We had to reduce the serving size to survive," Mauleon told AFP, as children, workers and retirees arrived early to buy rolls...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with