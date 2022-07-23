^

Headlines

Marcos urged to follow international rules in appointing CHR leadership

Philstar.com
July 23, 2022 | 9:12pm
Marcos urged to follow international rules in appointing CHR leadership
President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. meets Energy Undersecretaries Donato Marcos and Roberto Uy at Malacañang, Thursday, July 7, 2022.
PCOO / Released

MANILA, Philippines — There are international standards to be observed in choosing the next top officials of the Commission of Human Rights, national human rights institutions reminded President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. who is yet to appoint the constitutional office's next chair.

Such standards, stated in the Paris Principles, guide national leaders on the work of institutional human rights commissions to help ensure their independence.

The Principles include the minimum requirements for the process of appointing leaders of national rights bodies such as the CHR.

Vacancies, for example, are recommended to be advertised widely and the merit-based selection of officials are done through consultations with civil society groups.

The standards, albeit non-binding, were endorsed in the United Nations General Assembly in 1993.

For the Asia Pacific Forum of National Human Rights Institutions, Marcos' observance of global standards in the appointment process would be seen as a gesture of good faith.

“Doing so would indicate a commitment by the government of the Philippines to the institutional protection and promotion of human rights for all Filipinos,” said Australian lawyer Rosalind Croucher, chair of the forum, said in a statement.

Croucher also said Marcos' role in appointing the next CHR leadership is an "important responsibility."

"An effective [national human rights institution] relies on a strong, dedicated, and capable leadership to ensure it fulfills its mandate to protect and promote human rights," Croucher, who served as president of the Australian Human Rights Commission, added.

Marcos has taken over a government which, in the past six years, has been criticized for instigating a "human rights crisis." The administration of his predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte, acknowledges more than 6,500 deaths in the conduct of a police-led drug war.

Duterte, who had openly rebuked the CHR, faces investigation and accusations before the International Criminal Court over the killings in the crackdown on drugs. — with reports from Dawn Danielle Solano

COMMISSION ON HUMAN RIGHTS

HUMAN RIGHTS

PARIS PRINCIPLES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines looking into bamboo&rsquo;s economic potential

Philippines looking into bamboo’s economic potential

By Danessa Rivera | 10 hours ago
The Philippines is looking to tap the economic potential of pharmaceutical-industrial products based on bamboo varieties...
Headlines
fbtw
Yet another Filipino attacked in New York &mdash; consulate

Yet another Filipino attacked in New York — consulate

17 hours ago
In yet another attack on a Filipino in the United States, the Philippine Consulate in New York reported Friday that a 51-year-old...
Headlines
fbtw
Padilla resolution urges resumption of joint oil and gas development talks with China

Padilla resolution urges resumption of joint oil and gas development talks with China

1 day ago
Sen. Robinhood Padilla on Thursday filed Senate Resolution No. 6, which urges President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to continue bilateral...
Headlines
fbtw
Padilla files medical marijuana bill

Padilla files medical marijuana bill

By Paolo Romero | 10 hours ago
Sen. Robinhood Padilla is pushing for the legalization of medical marijuana or cannabis as a “compassionate alternative...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate to look into Philippine&rsquo;s agricultural competitiveness

Senate to look into Philippine’s agricultural competitiveness

By Paolo Romero | 10 hours ago
The Senate committee on agriculture and food is set to conduct an inquiry into the country’s agricultural competitiveness...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
FDA joins DOH in seeking veto of vape bill &nbsp;

FDA joins DOH in seeking veto of vape bill  

By Rhodina Villanueva | 10 hours ago
Regulation of vapes and other heated tobacco products must remain with the Food and Drug Administration and not be transferred...
Headlines
fbtw
DOTr chief tests positive for COVID-19 &nbsp;

DOTr chief tests positive for COVID-19  

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 10 hours ago
Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista has tested positive for COVID-19, just days ahead of the first State of the Nation...
Headlines
fbtw
DOJ collating info on Duterte&rsquo;s war on drugs

DOJ collating info on Duterte’s war on drugs

By Robertzon Ramirez | 10 hours ago
The Department of Justice is gathering information on the drug war campaign of former president Rodrigo Duterte after the...
Headlines
fbtw
CHR backs higher education budget

CHR backs higher education budget

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 10 hours ago
The Commission on Human Rights has expressed its support for proposed measures on the safe reopening of classes, increase...
Headlines
fbtw
Candidates should disclose campaign spending before elections &ndash; PPCRV

Candidates should disclose campaign spending before elections – PPCRV

By Evelyn Macairan | 10 hours ago
An official of the Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting has pushed the idea of requiring political candidates to...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with