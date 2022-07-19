^

Headlines

Over 16,000 dengue cases reported in past month — DOH

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
July 19, 2022 | 4:38pm
Over 16,000 dengue cases reported in past month â€” DOH
View of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes infected with a bacteria that prevents them from spreading dengue, Zika and chikungunya, before their release at Ilha do Governador in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on August 29, 2017.
AFP / Apu Gomes

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has recorded over 16,000 cases of dengue in the past month, with Central Luzon logging the most number of infections, the Department of Health said Tuesday.

According to the DOH, 16,324 dengue cases were reported from June 5 to July 2. Central Luzon accounted for 20% or 3,196 of the recent cases, followed by Metro Manila with 1,729 cases, and Central Visayas with 1,703 cases.

The agency said that 13 out of 17 regions in the country have already exceeded the epidemic threshold in the past four weeks. 

Central Luzon, MIMAROPA, Bicol region, Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Davao region, Soccsksargen, Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, and Cordillera Administrative Region showed a “sustained increasing trend” in the past month.

The country recorded a total of 65,190 dengue cases from January 1 to July 22, 83% higher than the cases logged during the same period in 2021.

Cumulatively, most cases were from Central Luzon (9,448), Central Visayas (7,771) and Zamboanga Peninsula (5,708).

There were 274 dengue-related fatalities, translating to a case fatality rate of 0.4%.

Undersecretary Ma. Rosario Vergeire, officer-in-charge of the DOH, said in an interview with ABS-CBN News Channel last week that the department will thoroughly study the use of dengue vaccine as cases of the viral infection continue to increase.

In 2017, the Philippines suspended its dengue vaccination program following the announcement by pharmaceutical company Sanofi Pasteur that anti-dengue vaccine Dengvaxia could cause severe dengue if given to those without prior exposure to dengue.

The announcement sparked political drama and led to the breakdown of public trust in vaccination following unfounded claims that the anti-dengue vaccine caused the deaths of children inoculated with it.

In a position paper on Dengvaxia vaccine, the WHO said the vaccine has been shown in clinical trials to be efficacious and safe in persons who have had a previous dengue infection.

DENGUE CASES

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
COA gave Robredo&rsquo;s OVP a Notice of Disallowance. What happens now?

COA gave Robredo’s OVP a Notice of Disallowance. What happens now?

By Xave Gregorio | 3 hours ago
Essentially, when a government transaction is disallowed, as it is either irregular, unnecessary, excessive, extravagant or...
Headlines
fbtw
Commuter group: Most Filipino commuters say waiting time too long, PUV supply lacking

Commuter group: Most Filipino commuters say waiting time too long, PUV supply lacking

By Franco Luna | 7 hours ago
“We hope these findings will guide our new government on how they can make a difference in the lives of ordinary Filipino...
Headlines
fbtw
Immediate House probe sought on blocking of red-tagged websites

Immediate House probe sought on blocking of red-tagged websites

By Xave Gregorio | 7 hours ago
The three-member Makabayan bloc filed House Resolution No. 49 calling on the human rights and public information panels to...
Headlines
fbtw
Tulfo: P1.7 billion SAP returned to Treasury

Tulfo: P1.7 billion SAP returned to Treasury

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 18 hours ago
Social Welfare Secretary Erwin Tulfo said that as much as P1.7 billion in Social Amelioration Program funds in 2020 that the...
Headlines
fbtw
After long delays, LTFRB vows faster payments to operators, more buses along EDSA Carousel

After long delays, LTFRB vows faster payments to operators, more buses along EDSA Carousel

By Franco Luna | 9 hours ago
"We will continue to expedite payments to our operators in the EDSA Carousel program. When I sat at the LTFRB two weeks...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
House bill wants to criminalize work safety violations, impose harsher penalties

House bill wants to criminalize work safety violations, impose harsher penalties

By Kaycee Valmonte | 50 minutes ago
A bill has been filed at the lower house seeking to criminalize and impose penalties on those who violate the occupational...
Headlines
fbtw
Experts urge heightened vaccination, booster campaign as face-to-face classes near

Experts urge heightened vaccination, booster campaign as face-to-face classes near

By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
"We need to do improvements in vaccination roll-out and encourage more to get their booster shot."
Headlines
fbtw
House urged: Probe mistreatment, delayed pay for EDSA Carousel drivers

House urged: Probe mistreatment, delayed pay for EDSA Carousel drivers

By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
"Apart from delayed payment of salary, EDSA carousel bus drivers and conductors were also forced to travel from 2 a.m. to...
Headlines
fbtw
Migrant workers' department to launch repatriation command center

Migrant workers' department to launch repatriation command center

By Kaycee Valmonte | 2 hours ago
The One Repatriation Command Center (ORCC) or the 1-Repat Command, which will be the one-stop office for OFWs and their relatives...
Headlines
fbtw
OWWA allocates P15 million for OFW children&rsquo;s welfare program

OWWA allocates P15 million for OFW children’s welfare program

5 hours ago
The OWWA is launching the OFW Children’s Circle (OCC), which seeks to “address the societal impact of labor migration.”...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with