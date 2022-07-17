^

Headlines

Private schools not against face-to-face classes

Janvic Mateo - The Philippine Star
July 17, 2022 | 12:00am
Private schools not against face-to-face classes
Grade 1 student of St Mary Elementary school in Marikina City during face to face class (June 20, 2022).
Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — The Coordinating Council of Private Educational Associations of the Philippines (COCOPEA) has clarified that it is not opposing the resumption of face-to-face classes in the basic education sector.

What they are appealing, said COCOPEA managing director Joseph Noel Estrada, is the total ban on the conduct of online classes and other distance learning modalities starting Nov. 2.

“We’ve been doing this for the past two years. We feel that students will benefit more if we continue with the benefits of online and combining it now with in-person classes,” he said in an interview with “The Chiefs” over Cignal TV’s One News on Friday night.

“And then of course the preference of the parents. They want blended. They don’t want the five-day school week in-person. So, we want to support that preference,” he added.

Estrada said implementing 100 percent in-person classes will affect the capacity of schools and the ability to implement social distancing.

“The capacity of classrooms, for example, pre-pandemic is around 30 to 35, even 40. So, if all of those will attend class, then we would have to disregard the social distancing and other health protocols,” he said in English and Filipino.

Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte, in her first order as head of the Department of Education (DepEd), directed all private and public elementary and high schools to resume full face-to-face classes starting Nov. 2.

Under her directive, physical distancing will only be implemented in schools “whenever possible.”

In addition to the need to address the learning losses of students, Duterte also cited the lack of a policy allowing distance learning modalities in the normal basic education setup, except certain cases such as the Alternative Learning System.

The COCOPEA on Thursday sent a letter to Duterte explaining their position on the matter.

“Blended or hybrid learning has been effective in the private schools in the last two school years and may continue to help learners to complement their in-person classes this coming school year,” it said.

“The flexibility and finding the right balance of the pros and cons of both online and in-person classes would benefit the education sector more. The objective of improving the learning opportunity and outcomes of children by pushing for face-to-face classes (as well as of boosting the economy) ought to be balanced with the need to ensure their health and safety, which remains to be of paramount importance,” it added.

According to the group, it is within the mandate of DepEd to issue a policy that allows permissive online or hybrid classes that is flexible enough to complement a mandatory implementation of in-person classes.

CLASSES

COCOPEA

FACE TO FACE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
OCTA projects Metro Manila COVID-19 cases to peak in seven days

OCTA projects Metro Manila COVID-19 cases to peak in seven days

10 hours ago
Private think tank OCTA Research projects that COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila will reach their peak in seven days as indicators...
Headlines
fbtw
US House agrees to block aid to PNP until PH meets basic human rights standards

US House agrees to block aid to PNP until PH meets basic human rights standards

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
The House of Representatives of the United States has agreed on an amendment to a defense spending measure blocking aid, including...
Headlines
fbtw
China wants 3% interest on Philippines railway projects loan

China wants 3% interest on Philippines railway projects loan

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
China wants to charge an interest rate of three percent for loans sought by the Philippines to build three railway projects,...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines suspends deployment of new workers to Sri Lanka amid protests

Philippines suspends deployment of new workers to Sri Lanka amid protests

12 hours ago
No new Filipino workers will be sent to Sri Lanka as the Philippines’ Department of Foreign Affairs raised Alert Level...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Status quo&rsquo; for COVID-19 alert levels pending Marcos Jr.&rsquo;s IATF review

‘Status quo’ for COVID-19 alert levels pending Marcos Jr.’s IATF review

14 hours ago
“The status quo holds for our alert levels, which the IATF will be reviewing on Monday,” Press Secretary Trixie...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
DOH urged to reform health advisory body

DOH urged to reform health advisory body

By Catherine Talavera | 58 minutes ago
Reforming the Health Technology Assessment Council should be one of the first acts of Department of Health officer-in-charge...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;International alliances needed to enforce West Philippine Sea ruling&rsquo;

‘International alliances needed to enforce West Philippine Sea ruling’

By Michael Punongbayan | 58 minutes ago
The Philippines should enlist the support and cooperation of its international allies in order to fully enforce the 2016 ruling...
Headlines
fbtw
DFA stops OFW deployment to Sri Lanka

DFA stops OFW deployment to Sri Lanka

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 58 minutes ago
There will be no new deployment of Filipino workers to Sri Lanka, as the Department of Foreign Affairs informed the public...
Headlines
fbtw
Senator pushes bill on lifting bank secrecy for officials

Senator pushes bill on lifting bank secrecy for officials

By Paolo Romero | 58 minutes ago
Sen. Francis Escudero has sought the immediate approval of a bill that mandates all government officials and employees to...
Headlines
fbtw
Reds reject proposals for localized peace talks

Reds reject proposals for localized peace talks

By Artemio Dumlao | 58 minutes ago
The Communist Party of the Philippines yesterday flatly rejected a proposal for localized peace talks raised by a revitalized...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with