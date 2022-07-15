DOH to put up COVID-19 vaccination sites in schools

Students arrive for classes at Ricardo P. Cruz elementary school in Taguig city, suburban Manila on December 6, 2021, after authorities loosened COVID-19 coronavirus restrictions to allow limited in-person classes in the capital city.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health will set up vaccination sites in schools in a bid to encourage students and their parents to get inoculated against COVID-19, the agency’s officer-in-charge said.

Setting up COVID-19 immunization sites in schools may also persuade unvaccinated teaching and non-teaching personnel to get COVID-19 jabs, Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in an interview with ABS-CBN News Channel.

Vergeire stressed that coronavirus vaccination is not required when students return to schools for face-to-face classes.

“This would disenfranchise other children whose parents will not allow their children to have themselves vaccination,” Vergeire said.

“What we need to do is we need to incentivize and also need to encourage mothers, guardians, that their children get vaccinated. What we need to do for the government would be to ensure there’s this safe environment for children when they get the vaccine,” she added.

According to the DOH, over 9.6 million adolescents and 3.7 million children have completed vaccination against COVID-19.

The academic year 2022 to 2023 is set to start on August 22 for public elementary and secondary schools. The Department of Education directed public and private schools to transition to five days of in-person classes by November 5. — Gaea Katreena Cabico