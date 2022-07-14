^

Headlines

Marcos eyes ASEAN for first overseas trips

Pia Lee-Brago - The Philippine Star
July 14, 2022 | 12:00am
Marcos eyes ASEAN for first overseas trips
President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. answers question directed to him by the members of the Palace media during a press briefing at the Heroes Hall in Malacañang, Tuesday, July 5, 2022.
PCOO / Robinson Niñal

MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos is looking to travel in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) region before he visits other countries, including the United States and China, Philippine Ambassador to Washington Jose Manuel Romualdez said yesterday.

During the Kapihan sa Manila Bay virtual forum, Romualdez said the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) recommended to Marcos a visit to Indonesia, the upcoming ASEAN chair of 2023, and Singapore that has also extended an invitation to him.

“So many countries have invited but what I’m told by our friends in Malacañang is that the President is really looking to travel in the ASEAN region. The DFA is recommending that he go to Indonesia and Singapore of course is inviting President Marcos so he may go to those countries first,” Romualdez said.

“Many people are watching which would be first – China or United States,” he said.

According to Romualdez, he is in touch with the White House that has “clearly and very strongly said that they would welcome” Marcos to the White House when his and President Joe Biden’s schedules permit.

Biden and Marcos are expected to meet when world leaders gather for the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York in September.

“When it will happen doesn’t matter anymore but one thing for sure is that they probably will have a chance to meet at the United Nations in New York because they would definitely attend the United Nations General Assembly,” he added.

Romualdez said they encouraged Marcos to attend the UNGA between Sept. 20 and 23 where he will address the international community for the first time.

In the letter US Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff delivered to Marcos, Biden invited Marcos to visit the US.

“No specific date for the visit but the letter that was delivered to him during the inauguration by the Second Gentleman is very specific and inviting President Marcos to come to Washington as soon as our teams find a suitable schedule,” he said.

ASEAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Marcos picks Toni Yulo-Loyzaga to lead DENR

Marcos picks Toni Yulo-Loyzaga to lead DENR

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
Yulo-Loyzaga will inherit the task of protecting and conserving the country’s rich ecosystem and natural resources threatened...
Headlines
fbtw
After 11 years, CHED lifts moratorium on new nursing programs

After 11 years, CHED lifts moratorium on new nursing programs

By Angelica Y. Yang | 9 hours ago
The Commission on Higher Education has lifted a moratorium on new undergraduate nursing programs that was imposed in 2011...
Headlines
fbtw
Court rejects Bulatlat.com's plea to unblock access to website; trial to proceed

Court rejects Bulatlat.com's plea to unblock access to website; trial to proceed

By Kristine Joy Patag | 12 hours ago
The Quezon City court rejected the request of independent news site Bulatlat to issue a temporary stop order against the National...
Headlines
fbtw
Now without COVID-19 symptoms, Marcos may be released from isolation by Friday

Now without COVID-19 symptoms, Marcos may be released from isolation by Friday

6 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. may be released from quarantine by Friday as he is no longer showing COVID-19 symptoms.
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Very aggressive and active&rsquo;: Philippines wants more United States investors
play

‘Very aggressive and active’: Philippines wants more United States investors

12 hours ago
During a “Kapihan sa Manila Bay” virtual forum, Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel "Babe" Romualdez said...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Health care utilization still&nbsp; low, but rising &ndash; OCTA

Health care utilization still  low, but rising – OCTA

By Janvic Mateo | 1 hour ago
While still considered low, health care utilization in the National Capital Region and some areas has slightly increased over...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines drops slightly in global gender gap index

Philippines drops slightly in global gender gap index

1 hour ago
The Philippines saw its ranking slide by two notches in the Global Gender Gap Report of the World Economic Forum , but it...
Headlines
fbtw
Robredo&rsquo;s Angat Buhay inks new ties with 3 groups

Robredo’s Angat Buhay inks new ties with 3 groups

By Janvic Mateo | 1 hour ago
he non-government organization founded by former vice president Leni Robredo yesterday formalized partnerships with three...
Headlines
fbtw
Cooperatives may sell eggs directly to retailers &ndash; DA

Cooperatives may sell eggs directly to retailers – DA

By Danessa Rivera | 1 hour ago
The Department of Agriculture is looking at negotiating with market masters to allow agriculture cooperatives to directly...
Headlines
fbtw
Villar proposes SME stock exchange

Villar proposes SME stock exchange

By Paolo Romero | 1 hour ago
Sen. Cynthia Villar has filed measures seeking to establish a Small and Medium Enterprises Stock Exchange (SMEX) and encourage...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with