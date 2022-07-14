Marcos eyes ASEAN for first overseas trips

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. answers question directed to him by the members of the Palace media during a press briefing at the Heroes Hall in Malacañang, Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos is looking to travel in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) region before he visits other countries, including the United States and China, Philippine Ambassador to Washington Jose Manuel Romualdez said yesterday.

During the Kapihan sa Manila Bay virtual forum, Romualdez said the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) recommended to Marcos a visit to Indonesia, the upcoming ASEAN chair of 2023, and Singapore that has also extended an invitation to him.

“So many countries have invited but what I’m told by our friends in Malacañang is that the President is really looking to travel in the ASEAN region. The DFA is recommending that he go to Indonesia and Singapore of course is inviting President Marcos so he may go to those countries first,” Romualdez said.

“Many people are watching which would be first – China or United States,” he said.

According to Romualdez, he is in touch with the White House that has “clearly and very strongly said that they would welcome” Marcos to the White House when his and President Joe Biden’s schedules permit.

Biden and Marcos are expected to meet when world leaders gather for the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York in September.

“When it will happen doesn’t matter anymore but one thing for sure is that they probably will have a chance to meet at the United Nations in New York because they would definitely attend the United Nations General Assembly,” he added.

Romualdez said they encouraged Marcos to attend the UNGA between Sept. 20 and 23 where he will address the international community for the first time.

In the letter US Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff delivered to Marcos, Biden invited Marcos to visit the US.

“No specific date for the visit but the letter that was delivered to him during the inauguration by the Second Gentleman is very specific and inviting President Marcos to come to Washington as soon as our teams find a suitable schedule,” he said.