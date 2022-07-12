DMW ready to assist Macau OFWs caught in work suspension

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Migrant Workers said it is ready to assist overseas Filipino workers in Macau, especially those who have either tested positive for COVID-19 or are affected by the pandemic-related work suspension there.

“All hands are on deck to bring as many COVID-care packages and food packs to OFWs who may have neither the means nor the mobility to buy food and medicines,” Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Philippine Consulate in Macau already provided food packs to 100 OFWs and is also giving out food, medicines, and vitamins.

Macau has imposed a week-long work suspension from July 11 to 18 at commercial and industrial businesses following a surge in COVID-19 cases. This includes casinos and other non-essential businesses.

The DMW reported that 57 Filipinos residing in red zones or buildings under lockdown and yellow zones or “control zones” have tested positive for the virus so far.

Quarantine hotels are housing 26 OFWs who have either tested positive for COVID-19 or those who have been exposed to the virus.

With the 26,400 documented OFWs in Macau, 5,295 are working in the hotel and gaming industries.

Assistance

The DMW said it already met with Department of Foreign Affairs Acting Migrant Workers’ Undersecretary Eddie de Vega, Philippine Consulate in Macau Consul General Porfirio Mayo Jr., and leaders of the Filipino communities there to “harmonize efforts to reach out to as many affected OFWs as possible.

"Based on the assessment of labor attaché [and lawyer] Ma. Nena German, the probability of mass retrenchment of workers during the weeklong suspension of non-essential business activities will not take place," Ople said.

However, the department said it is still monitoring the situation in Macau because of the "No Pay Leave" policy — similar to "No Work, No Pay" in the Philippines — for the work suspension.

"Our consul general will be using diplomatic channels to bring our concern over this labor policy to the relevant authorities in Macau," Ople said.

Meanwhile, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) said active OWWA members who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and may need to be isolated or hospitalized can avail of a $200 financial aid from the government.

"All other OFWs, however, may avail of the food packs provided by the consulate for the duration of the suspension period. These requests for assistance are evaluated in accordance with the OWWAs guidelines," OWWA Administrator Hans Cacdac said.