Palace issues memo allowing Galvez to remain in his post

MANILA, Philippines — Presidential peace adviser Carlito Galvez Jr. will remain in his post in a holdover capacity until the end of the year or until his successor has been named.

The Marcos administration allowed Galvez to remain in the service through Memorandum Order No. 1 signed by Executive Secretary Victor Rodriguez by authority of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. last June 30.

"In order that there will be no interruption or disruption in the activities of the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity and the implementation of the comprehensive peace process, Secretary Carlito Galvez, Jr. is hereby authorized to continue in office on a hold-over capacity until 31 December 2022, or until his replacement has been appointed or designated, whichever comes first, unless he is reappointed in the meantime," the memorandum read.

The memorandum took effect immediately.

Former president Rodrigo Duterte appointed Galvez as presidential peace adviser in 2018. He led the campaign for the plebiscite and eventual ratification of the Bangsamoro Organic Law and implemented the executive order that created the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict.

Before his appointment as peace adviser, Galvez was chief of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. He was also the commander of the Western Mindanao Command, which fought local terrorists who laid siege to Marawi City in 2017.

Galvez also led the COVID-19 vaccine procurement efforts of the previous administration.