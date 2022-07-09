^

Headlines

Marcos hails Abe as 'visionary leader', 'devoted friend of the Philippines'

Alexis Romero - Philstar.com
July 9, 2022 | 4:11pm
Marcos hails Abe as 'visionary leader', 'devoted friend of the Philippines'
In this file photo taken on October 19, 2018 Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe waves as he leaves after attending an EU - Korea Summit meeting at the European Council in Brussels. Abe has been confirmed dead after he was shot at a campaign event in the city of Nara on July 8, 2022, public broadcaster NHK and Jiji news agency reported.
AFP / John Thys

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. was shocked and saddened by the death of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, whom he described as a "visionary leader" and a "devoted friend of the Philippines."

Abe, who was the longest-serving prime minister of Japan, was shot twice by a former member of the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force during a political campaign rally in the city of Nara. The former Japanese leader was rushed to a hospital but died several hours later.

"It is with shock and deep sadness that I learned of the passing of former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo. On behalf of the Philippine government and the Filipino people, among whom he counts many friends and admirers, I offer my most profound sympathies to his family and the entire Japanese nation," Marcos said in a statement.

"Mr. Abe was a visionary leader who saw Japan through its most difficult times. He was a devoted friend and a supporter of the Philippines, and it was during his leadership that the Philippine-Japan relations truly flourished," he added.

Marcos said Abe's "decisive" and "effective" assistance to the Philippines and the warmth he had demonstrated during his numerous visits to the country would never be forgotten and would be written as "one of the most exceptional periods" in the bilateral history of Manila and Tokyo.

"I earnestly hope and pray for strength for the Japanese nation during this time of mourning," the president added.

Former president Rodrigo Duterte condemned the assassination of Abe, calling it a "senseless act of violence."

"It is with deep regret and profound sadness that I learned of the untimely demise of my dear friend, former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. I extend my sincerest condolences to his wife, Madame Akie, and family on this tragedy. I also join the Japanese People in mourning his loss and in condemning the senseless act of violence," Duterte said in a statement.

"It is my hope that, as we remember his legacy, we will continue to learn and draw from his dedication to duty and remarkable leadership moving forward," he added.

Duterte noted that Abe was the first foreign leader to visit the Philippines after his election in 2016 and the only foreign leader to visit his home in Davao City.

"I will always hold him close to my heart and cherish the moments we have shared together," the former president said.

The former Japanese prime minister visited Duterte's hometown in 2017. 

BONGBONG MARCOS

SHINZO ABE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
CA affirms Ressa&rsquo;s cyber libel conviction, raises prison term

CA affirms Ressa’s cyber libel conviction, raises prison term

By Robertzon Ramirez | 17 hours ago
The Court of Appeals has affirmed the cyber libel conviction of Rappler’s Maria Ressa and her former writer-researcher...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate panel to tackle education crisis

Senate panel to tackle education crisis

By Paolo Romero | 17 hours ago
The Senate committee on basic education is set to hold an inquiry on the education crisis besetting the country when the 19th...
Headlines
fbtw
Port manager named OIC-GM of PPA; Pastrana out?

Port manager named OIC-GM of PPA; Pastrana out?

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 17 hours ago
It remains unclear if businessman Christopher Pastrana is still in the running for general manager of the Philippine Ports...
Headlines
fbtw
NTF-ELCAC set to be improved, strengthened

NTF-ELCAC set to be improved, strengthened

By Michael Punongbayan | 17 hours ago
Contrary to stories circulating on social media that the government is abandoning the previous administration’s approach...
Headlines
fbtw
DOT says more airports, seaports, routes to ease travel

DOT says more airports, seaports, routes to ease travel

By Ghio Ong | 17 hours ago
To allow tourists a hassle-free experience in exploring the country’s tourist spots, the Department of Tourism will...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Tulfo priority measures focus on workers, family

Tulfo priority measures focus on workers, family

By Paolo Romero | 17 hours ago
Sen. Raffy Tulfo has filed his priority bills for the 19th Congress, which include measures that seek to protect workers...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos on Eid&rsquo;l Adha: Break chains of divisiveness

Marcos on Eid’l Adha: Break chains of divisiveness

By Helen Flores | 17 hours ago
Ahead of today’s observance of Eid’l Adha – the Feast of the Sacrifice in Islam – President Marcos...
Headlines
fbtw
Lawmakers file bill creating disaster resilience department

Lawmakers file bill creating disaster resilience department

By Shiela Crisostomo | 17 hours ago
With the Philippines highly vulnerable to calamities like tropical cyclones, earthquakes and volcanic eruptions, administration...
Headlines
fbtw
Government raises inflation forecast slightly higher

Government raises inflation forecast slightly higher

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 17 hours ago
The Marcos administration expects inflation to rise to 4.5 percent to 5.5 percent this year from the previous forecast of...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines extends condolences to Japan following former PM&rsquo;s death

Philippines extends condolences to Japan following former PM’s death

By Kaycee Valmonte | 20 hours ago
The Philippines extended condolences to Japan after the untimely death of its former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with