Marcos hails Abe as 'visionary leader', 'devoted friend of the Philippines'

In this file photo taken on October 19, 2018 Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe waves as he leaves after attending an EU - Korea Summit meeting at the European Council in Brussels. Abe has been confirmed dead after he was shot at a campaign event in the city of Nara on July 8, 2022, public broadcaster NHK and Jiji news agency reported.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. was shocked and saddened by the death of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, whom he described as a "visionary leader" and a "devoted friend of the Philippines."

Abe, who was the longest-serving prime minister of Japan, was shot twice by a former member of the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force during a political campaign rally in the city of Nara. The former Japanese leader was rushed to a hospital but died several hours later.

"It is with shock and deep sadness that I learned of the passing of former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo. On behalf of the Philippine government and the Filipino people, among whom he counts many friends and admirers, I offer my most profound sympathies to his family and the entire Japanese nation," Marcos said in a statement.

"Mr. Abe was a visionary leader who saw Japan through its most difficult times. He was a devoted friend and a supporter of the Philippines, and it was during his leadership that the Philippine-Japan relations truly flourished," he added.

Marcos said Abe's "decisive" and "effective" assistance to the Philippines and the warmth he had demonstrated during his numerous visits to the country would never be forgotten and would be written as "one of the most exceptional periods" in the bilateral history of Manila and Tokyo.

"I earnestly hope and pray for strength for the Japanese nation during this time of mourning," the president added.

Former president Rodrigo Duterte condemned the assassination of Abe, calling it a "senseless act of violence."

"It is with deep regret and profound sadness that I learned of the untimely demise of my dear friend, former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. I extend my sincerest condolences to his wife, Madame Akie, and family on this tragedy. I also join the Japanese People in mourning his loss and in condemning the senseless act of violence," Duterte said in a statement.

"It is my hope that, as we remember his legacy, we will continue to learn and draw from his dedication to duty and remarkable leadership moving forward," he added.

Duterte noted that Abe was the first foreign leader to visit the Philippines after his election in 2016 and the only foreign leader to visit his home in Davao City.

"I will always hold him close to my heart and cherish the moments we have shared together," the former president said.

The former Japanese prime minister visited Duterte's hometown in 2017.