^

Headlines

NHCP head Escalante elected NCCA chair

Rosette Adel - Philstar.com
July 7, 2022 | 8:38pm
NHCP head Escalante elected NCCA chair
This undated photo shows National Historical Commission of the Philippines chair Rene Escalante.
NCCA / Released

MANILA, Philippines – The current chair of the National Historical Commission of the Philippines Rene Escalante has been elected as the new chairman of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts.

Escalante was named the new chair of the NCCA during the Board of Commissioners meeting held today, July 7, at the Metropolitan Theatre.

He will replace Cultural Center of the Philippines president and concurrent NCCA chairman Arsenio "Nick" Lizaso who tendered his resignation.

Escalante will lead the NCCA for six months.

In a Facebook post, the NCCA welcomed the election of Escalante to the commission.

"Welcome, Chairman Rene Escalante!" the Facebook post peppered with congratulatory remarks read.

Aside from heading the two cultural agencies, Escalante, who received his doctorate degree in History from the University of the Philippines in 2001, is a professor of history and a former chair of the Department of History of De La Salle University Manila.

A well-published academic with experience in history and culture agencies, this is not the first time he will be serving the NCCA.

From 2004 to 2005, Escalante was the secretary of NCCA National Committee on Historical Research (NCHR) from 2004 to 2007 and was head of the NCHR from 2008 to 2010.

He was appointed as a member of the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) Technical Panel on history, from 2015 to 2016.

Escalante was appointed commissioner of the NHCP in 2010 and was also elected chair of NHCP in 2017.

In 2010, he was appointed Commissioner of the NHCP, and in 2017, Dr. Escalante was elected as chairman of NHCP.

Aside from his role in NHCP and NCCA, Escalante serves as the Executive Director of the National Quincentennial Committee.

As NHCP chairman, he also will concurrently serve EDSA People Power Commission.

DR. RENE ESCALANTE

NATIONAL COMMISSION FOR CULTURE AND ARTS

NATIONAL HISTORICAL COMMISSION OF THE PHILIPPINES

NCCA

NHCP

RENE ESCALANTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Marcos' 1st EO: Abolish Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission, Office of Cabinet Secretary

Marcos' 1st EO: Abolish Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission, Office of Cabinet Secretary

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 12 hours ago
Under EO 1, the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission is abolished, and its jurisdiction, powers and functions will be transferred...
Headlines
fbtw
Jaybee Sebastian died of COVID-19, not murdered &ndash; NBI

Jaybee Sebastian died of COVID-19, not murdered – NBI

By Ghio Ong | 22 hours ago
The National Bureau of Investigation has maintained that New Bilibid Prison inmate Jaybee Niño Sebastian died of COVID-19...
Headlines
fbtw
Lagdameo named envoy to UN; Cua heads PCSO

Lagdameo named envoy to UN; Cua heads PCSO

By Helen Flores | 22 hours ago
President Marcos has designated Antonio Manuel Lagdameo as permanent representative of the Philippines to the United Nations,...
Headlines
fbtw
Diokno clarifies Marcos&rsquo; inflation remark

Diokno clarifies Marcos’ inflation remark

By Helen Flores | 22 hours ago
Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno clarified yesterday President Marcos’ remark that inflation is “not that high,”...
Headlines
fbtw
Farmers arrested at Hacienda Tinang &lsquo;bungkalan&rsquo; want prosecutor axed

Farmers arrested at Hacienda Tinang ‘bungkalan’ want prosecutor axed

10 hours ago
Some of the farmers arrested at a land cultivation activity last month at Hacienda Tinang in Concepcion, Tarlac are asking...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Revilla bill seeks paid leave to let workers care for sick relatives

Revilla bill seeks paid leave to let workers care for sick relatives

3 hours ago
Sen. Ramon "Bong" Revilla Jr. filed a bill seeking to grant employees a paid family and medical leave of up to 15 days when...
Headlines
fbtw
Remulla, prison reform expert aim to improve correctional system in Philippines

Remulla, prison reform expert aim to improve correctional system in Philippines

7 hours ago
Remulla met with Prof. Raymund Narag, a former detainee turned international criminology expert, said Atty. Nico Clavano from...
Headlines
fbtw
SC suspends, fines judge over homophobic remarks, use of religion in proceeding

SC suspends, fines judge over homophobic remarks, use of religion in proceeding

7 hours ago
The Supreme Court suspended and fined a judge in Manila over homophobic remarks and his use of religion in a preliminary conference,...
Headlines
fbtw
SC: Anti-VAWC law protects women in illicit relationships too

SC: Anti-VAWC law protects women in illicit relationships too

9 hours ago
"The illicitness of a relationship a woman engages in does not diminish her dignity in any way. She will be protected just...
Headlines
fbtw
UK SC rules Saudi diplomat may face charges for breaching Filipino worker's employment contract

UK SC rules Saudi diplomat may face charges for breaching Filipino worker's employment contract

By Kaycee Valmonte | 9 hours ago
The UK Supreme Court in a landmark July 6 ruling said a a Saudi Arabia diplomat may face charges for failing compensate a...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with