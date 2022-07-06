Palace declares July 9 a regular holiday for Eid'l Adha

Filipino Muslims pray at a mosque during the Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Marawi City, in southern island of Mindanao on May 2, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has declared July 9 a regular holiday in observance of Eid’l Adha, Malacañang announced Wednesday.

Eid’l Adha—also known as the Feast of Sacrifice—is one of the two greatest feasts of Islam.

Related Stories The hajj, one of the five pillars of Islam

Marcos approved Tuesday Proclamation No. 2, which declared the feast a regular holiday throughout the country, through Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez.

"The observance of Eid’l Adha shall be subject to the public health measures of the national government," the proclamation read.

Eid’l Adha marks the end of hajj, a key pillar of Islam that able-bodied Muslim must undertake at least once in their lives.

Eid’l Fitr, which commemorates the end of Ramadan, is the other important holiday of Islam. — Gaea Katreena Cabico with report from Agence France-Presse