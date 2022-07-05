Citing losses due to pandemic, Kalayaan College announces end of operations

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 11:02 a.m.) — Twenty-two-year-old private institution Kalayaan College announced on Tuesday that it is ceasing operations, citing continued financial losses made worse by the ongoing pandemic.

The college was founded in 2000 by University of the Philippines (UP) professors, including former President Jose Abueva, to mainly serve as an institution which would provide quality tertiary education to those who did not pass the UP admissions exams.

Under a memorandum of agreement with UP's Diliman campus, the faculty of Kalayaan College comprises of UP professors and teachers.

"With heartfelt feelings and faced with no other options, the Board of Directors of Kalayaan College Inc. has decided to end the operations of Kalayaan College due to continuing financial losses brought about by declining student population and exacerbated by challenges caused by the ongoing pandemic," the college said in an advisory and shared on its Facebook page on Tuesday.

It added that its decision will become final once it is ratified by majority of its stockholders. It reported that it had already informed the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) about their decision, and will abide by the agency's requirements.

"The Board apologizes for this short notice and extends its gratitude to all students and parents who put their trust in Kalayaan College. We take this opportunity to thank our faculty and staff for their dedicated service," the advisory, signed by its Presdient Oliva Domingo, read.

"With deepest regrets, KC shall be signing off after 22 years of providing quality education to the public."

Limited courses

Kalayaan College offers bachelor's degree programs in four divisions: science and information technology, humanities and communication, business administration and social sciences.

As the college winds down its operations, it will:

Offer a limited number of general education and major courses for senior-level students to complete their degree programs. These programs will be offered online starting August 2022 Non-senior students who wish to enroll in limited course offerings may do so, but are not guaranteed completion in their degree programs

Allow senior students whose remaining courses will not be offered by the college to cross-register in other schools

Immediately process the transfer records of students once they have fully settled their financial obligation

Continue to let eligible students to view their grades, register online or inquire about their academic statuses

Transfer all their students' academic records to the appropriate office assigned by CHED.

Kalayaan College is located in Manga Road, Quezon City.

Kalayaan College is not the first educational institution to announce closing down operations due to the pandemic that forced an abrupt shift to distance learning from traditional face-to-face classes.

Century-old College of the Holy Spirit Manila said in 2020 that it would "voluntarily cease operations at the end of the academic year (AY) 2021 to 2022" due to circumstances aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, another old Catholic School, St. Joseph College of Bulacan also announced its permanent closure after AY 2020 to 2021, with the quarter of a century-old institution citing difficulties brought about by the spread of the coronavirus, financial problems, dwindling enrollees and increased competition from public schools. — Angelica Y. Yang