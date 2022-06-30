Marcos Jr.â€™s cabinet officials take oath at MalacaÃ±ang

Marcos Jr.’s cabinet officials take oath at Malacañang

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. leads the oath-taking of officials that would form his Cabinet on June 30, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Following the inauguration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., his selected team of executives are also set to begin their term in office.

Despite an incomplete Cabinet, with some secretaries of executive departments yet to be named, officials chosen to serve as Marcos Jr.’s alter ego in key sectors already took their oath of office at the Malacañang on Thursday.

"I suppose this is the first act of actual work that we will be doing for this administration," Marcos said as he led his newly appointed Cabinet members during the oath-taking ceremony.

The following officials were sworn in:

Agrarian Reform Secretary Conrado Estrella

Secretary of Budget and Management Amenah Pangandaman

Vice President Sara Duterte, education secretary

Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno

Information and Communications Technology Secretary Ivan John Uy

Interior and Local Government Secretary Benjamin "Benhur" Abalos Jr.

Justice Secretary Crispin "Boying" Remulla

Labor and Employment Secretary Bienvendo Laguesma

Secretary of Migrant Workers Susan "Toots" Ople

Defense Senior Undersecretary Jose Faustino Jr., who will be acting department head

Public Works and Highways Secretary Manny Bonoan

Social Welfare and Development Secretary Erwin Tulfo

Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco

Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista

Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan

Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez

Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles

Juan Ponce Enrile, who was in the Cabinet of Ferdinand Marcos Sr. and appointed as chief presidential legal counsel, did not make it to the president’s inauguration after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

Meanwhile, Marcos Jr. said he would head the agriculture department himself for now to tackle issues such as rising commodity prices and food supply issues.

He also appointed the following to their respective offices:

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Felipe Medalla

Bureau of Internal Revenue Deputy Commissioner for Operations Romeo Lumagui Jr.

Bureau of Internal Revenue Commissioner Lilia Guillermo

Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board Chairperson Cheloy Garafil

Manila Economic and Cultural Office Chairperson Silvestre Bello III

Special Assistant to the President Anton Lagdameo

Presidential Management Staff Secretary Naida Angping

National Security Adviser Clarita Carlos

Solicitor General Menardo Guevara

Philippine Ports Authority Christopher Pastrana

Civil Service Commission Karlo Alexei Nograles

Commission on Audit Chairperson Jose Calida

Government Service Insurance System President and General Manager Jose Arnulfo 'Wick' Veloso

National Intelligence Coordinating Agency Ricardo de Leon

Marcos Jr. begins his presidency with secretaries to the following agencies yet to be named:

Department of Science and Technology

Department of Environment and Natural Resources

Department of Housing and Urban Development

Department of Foreign Affairs

Department of Health

Department of Energy

When asked in a press briefing on Wednesday, Cruz-Angeles said Marcos Jr.’s team is still deliberating officials who will lead agencies such as DFA, the DOH, and the DOE.

"Sinusuri pa kasi nila as you know, nagtalaga tayo ng applications process at tsaka mayroong proseso para sa pag-e-evaluate dahil nga, sinasabi niyo mahalaga ‘yung mga position na ito. Hindi ito pwedeng madaliin ‘yung proseso," Cruz-Angeles said.

(They are still in the middle of evaluations becase as you know, we have an application process and there is also a process for evaluation because, like you said, these positions are important. This process cannot be rushed.)

The newly inaugurated president took his time naming prospective Cabinet officials. The slow pace of the formation of his economic team even sparked investor jitters as they had no clue then of who will be inheriting the task of leading the country's post-pandemic economic recovery.

