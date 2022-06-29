SEC decision on Rappler seen to silence media, 'chip away at democracy'

This file photo taken on Jan. 15, 2018 shows employees of online portal Rappler working at the company's editorial office in Manila. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's move to ban critical news website Rappler from covering the presidential palace is a threat to press freedom, rights and media groups said on Feb. 21, 2018.

MANILA, Philippines — The Securities and Exchange Commission's decision to implement a 2018 decision to cancel news site Rappler's incorporation papers shows how the law has been "weaponized" in the Philippines, journalists' organizations and members of the political opposition said Wednesday.

The SEC and an administration senator meanwhile maintained that revoking Rappler's business registration was a regulatory matter and does not touch on press freedom.

Sen. Risa Hontiveros, one of the few members of the opposition left in Congress said "[s]ilencing important media voices like Rappler, and ABS-CBN before it, not only affects the flow of information for the day" but also "chip away at our democracy."

Lawyer Barry Gutierrez, spokesperson of Vice President Leni Robredo, said the SEC decision "comes as no surprise", citing the Duterte administration's "spotty track record in upholding freedom of the press and its clear hostility toward Rappler in particular." Robredo, against whom President Rodrigo Duterte has also shown hostility, steps down from office on June 30.

Duterte has called out Rappler in his speeches and addresses, accusing the website of being owned by foreigners and of being funded by the US Central Intelligence Agency. The issue of alleged foreign ownership led to Rappler's troubles at the SEC.

Journalists warn of chilling effect

Alternative media network Altermidya said the move showed how the government has used "laws, rules, and regulations to strike down the media and the administration’s perceived critics."

Alternative news site Bulatlat, whose website the government has blocked under the Anti-Terrorism Act, said the Rappler shutdown is among the incidents that "create a chilling effect and are part of the eliberate efforts to discredit and stifle the press."

The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines said media shutdowns — of broadcaster ABS-CBN and of Rappler — form part of Duterte's legacy and noted that the SEC decision comes shortly after National Telecommunications Commission orders to block websites over alleged links to communist rebels and to regulate broadcast blocktime agreements on radio and TV.

NUJP's ABS-CBN chapter said in a message of solidarity that the move is "part of a policy of the outgoing administration to attack, muzzle and de-platform voices that question the official narrative."

It added that NTC's move to require approval for blocktime arrangements has no legal basis and "[contradicts] NTC Commissioner Gamaliel Cordoba’s own statement before the House of Representatives that it has no power to regulate content and blocktime arrangements."

Human Rights Watch meanwhile said that the government is retaliating against Rappler for its reporting on alleged rights abuses in the "war on drugs" and on other issues,

"This is an effort to shut up Nobel laureate Maria Ressa, and shut down Rappler, by hook or by crook. So it’s entirely predictable that the SEC would bend over backwards to interpret rules in a way that would enable them to take Rappler down while spuriously claiming that this is a normal regulatory action," HRW Deputy Asia Director Phil Robertson said in a statement Wednesday.

'Respect SEC order'

Sen. Ramon "Bong" Revilla Jr., chair of the Senate public information and mass media committee and chair of the resurgent Lakas-CMD party, said that the government decision on Rappler is unrelated to press freedom.

"We should respect the order of the SEC...It is within the statutory mandate of SEC to impose sanctions for violation of laws such as PD 1018 (Limiting the Ownership and Management of Mass Media to Citizens of the Philippines), Anti-Dummy Act, and the Foreign Investments Act," he said in a statement on his official Facebook page.

"The merits of the Decision are based on the violation of Rappler, Inc. and Rappler Holdings Corporation as corporate entities, and not in any way based on its nature as part of the press," he added.

In a statement, SEC said the latest order against the company "merely puts in effect its earlier decision and those of the Court of Appeals."

"The contentions raised by Rappler and RHC have been squarely and adequately addressed by the SEC and the [Court of Appeals] in their respective decisions, resolutions and orders, including the latest issuance from the Commission," it said.

In a statement, Rappler said that they will appeal the decision of the SEC, noting that the proceedings it held were "highly irregular."

Ressa of Rappler told reporters that it will be "business as usual" for the news organization, and said they "can only hope for the best" under the administration of Duterte's successor Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., who will take his oath of office on June 30. — with A.Y. Yang