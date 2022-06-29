Outgoing Solicitor General Jose Calida is new COA chairman

Solicitor General Jose Calida defended the Philippine government officials before the Supreme Court during the oral arguments on petitions challenging the Duterte administration's drug war.

MANILA, Philippines — Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed outgoing Solicitor General Jose Calida as the new chairman of the Commission on Audit, incoming press secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said in a press briefing on Wednesday afternoon.

Calida will be taking the post of Rizalina Noval Justol, ad interim COA chairman, whose appointment was bypassed by the congressional Commission on Appointments earlier this month.

Calida defended before the Supreme Court the burial of the late strongman at the Libingan ng mga Bayani despite recorded cases of human rights abuses during his rule and campaigned for Marcos Jr. for the vice presidency in 2016.



This is a developing story. Check back for updates.